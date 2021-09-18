Anderson Silva wants to face Floyd Mayweather, reveals coach

After beating Tito Ortiz by knockout last Saturday (11), Anderson Silva left his future in boxing open. With an eye on new challenges, the former UFC middleweight champion (84 kg) offered to face brothers Jake and Logan Paul, YouTubers who have been making noise in the noble art world. But while the Brazilian still doesn’t have a new opponent confirmed, his team is already dreaming of a superfight.

Attentive to the success of internet stars in the sport, Luiz Dórea, boxing coach of “Spider”, valued the importance that the Paul brothers bring to the sport, but put forward a dream that both he and Anderson share in common. In an exclusive interview to Ag. Fight, the professional opened the doors for a confrontation between the ex-UFC and Floyd Mayweather.

“We have the ‘new normal’, with the YouTuber brothers, with millions of followers, testing themselves and promoting themselves a lot. It’s a big deal. The brothers talked about it and Anderson is prepared for anyone. But I think a fight that should happen it was between Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva. One of the greatest boxing athletes against one of the greatest in MMA in the world. Floyd faced Logan Paul who doesn’t have that much experience in boxing in an exhibition fight. I think I could have a deal. These fights. against youtubers can happen too, because Anderson wants something that motivates him. We’ll have good news soon,” revealed the coach, adding.

“It’s my wish and his (this fight). We have great respect for Floyd Mayweather and he is one of the greatest boxing athletes in history. He tested himself against a heavier youtuber, so why not Anderson Silva? all pay per view records. We would like to do it. It has everything to do,” added Dórea.

This week, after Anderson expressed an interest in facing Jake Paul, YouTuber made a point of ruling out that hypothesis. Although he praised the Brazilian, the celebrity stated that he had no interest in this fight. Asked about this refusal, Dórea suggested that the American and his brother, Logan, would not have the courage to face an athlete at the level of “Spider” and did not fail to provoke.

“We don’t rule out facing these youtubers brothers. They promote the fight very well, but technically they don’t have the condition to face great athletes. Jake chooses his rivals, if he promotes well, Logan promoted himself well against Floyd. If television promotes, the audience wants to see it, so I think this will last for a long time. I just don’t know if Jake and Logan will risk facing Anderson. Let’s see if he has that attitude. Entering the ring with Anderson Silva is not for everyone “, concluded the coach who also accompanies Junior ‘Cigano’, Robson Conceição, among others.

With the victory over Tito Ortiz, Anderson Silva now has two triumphs in international boxing. In June of this year, the Brazilian had already defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, former world champion in the sport, by split decision of the judges.