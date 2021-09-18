André Mendonça returns to preaching in churches in Rio and Brasília

Last Sunday (12), the former attorney general of União André Mendonça resumed his activities as an evangelical pastor. He went to the Assembly of God in Madureira to preach. Beside him, at the altar, was federal deputy Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP), leader of the Bible’s bench. On the other side, Samuel Ferreira, heir to the temple of Madureira – a stronghold frequented by influential politicians, such as former deputy Eduardo Cunha and president Jair Bolsonaro.

This Sunday, Mendonça will preach again, but at the Comunidade das Nações, in Brasília, with Bishop JB Carvalho, an important supporter of Bolsonaro. Last Wednesday (15), the bishop was in the group of evangelicals who went to the Planalto Palace to ask Bolsonaro to try to expedite the meeting of Mendonça in the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate. The procedure is mandatory for the former attorney-general to have a seat in the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The way to the cross from Mendonça to the Court has dragged on since the beginning of July, when Marco Aurélio Mello retired and Bolsonaro indicated him for the vacancy. Since then, the president has increased the tone of criticism of the STF and its ministers. The atmosphere turned sour and the president of CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), put Mendonça in the fridge. To interlocutors, he said that it is not the political moment to discuss the composition of the court.

As soon as he was nominated, Mendonça sought out all the senators to introduce himself. Afterwards, he realized that just kissing the hand at the National Congress would not be enough. As a strategy, he rescued the main reason for his appointment to the STF: to be “terribly evangelical”, in the words of Bolsonaro. Mendonça, who hadn’t preached for months, returned to the Church. He chose for the first act the temple of Madureira – a sort of juice of evangelical and political leaders from the center.

The church in Madureira is led by Bishop Manoel Ferreira, who was already a federal deputy for the PR of Rio de Janeiro. Well connected in Brasília, he was already an ally of Eduardo Cunha. Today he is alongside Jair Bolsonaro and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Recently, he secretly lunched with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Cezinha de Madureira is also a great exponent of the church. Mendonça has been meeting daily with the congressman, who decided to sponsor the nomination of the former attorney general in Congress. In exchange for the support, the Supreme candidate declared devotion to evangelical leaders at last week’s service.

“You are bishops of the Assembly of God, but beyond that, God has made you bishops over my life. You have spiritual authority over my life. You are the ones who are authorities over me. I am a disciple.” if Mendonça.

With one foot in each canoe, not only the Bible Mendonça has been dedicated. Earlier this week, he spoke with five justices of the Supreme Court: Gilmar Mendes, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Ricardo Lewandowski and Kassio Nunes Marques. I wanted to oil the relationship with the ministers and ask for support to streamline the CCJ hearing.

Mendes, Toffoli, Fux and Nunes Marques have a political profile and move well in Congress. Some of them promised to talk to senators to give a little push in the direction of their possible future colleague.

Evangelical leaders asked the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), to convince Alcolumbre to guide the hearing. Pacheco stayed to talk to his colleague next week. Pressure from STF ministers, added to this movement, can help Mendonça.

Last week, the candidate for the Supreme appeared daily in the Senate. The idea is not to lose the dialogue with senators. To people close to him, Mendonça has said that he is resilient and persevering. Not only that: the former attorney general moves well in the political world and has given the real dimension of how to be “terribly evangelical”.