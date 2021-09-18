Angelica recalls controversy involving vibrator

Angelica recalled a delicate episode in her career, when she assumed that “a vibrator is life” and ended up suffering attacks. At 47, the presenter defended her husband, Luciano Huck, assuming that, contrary to what some people think, the beloved does the trick.

“When the couple has intimacy, sex is much better, even more in a marriage, which needs to be transformed daily. I heard sexist comments saying that the woman uses a vibrator because the husband can’t handle it. On the contrary, I believe that this is how he shows that he is much more self-assured,” she said in an interview with Veja Rio.

Also during the publication, she recalled that until she was 44 years old, she had a costume designer who chose everything for her. “I’ve always had a costume designer to dress me. Only at 44 did I allow myself to buy the clothes I really like. I spent my life playing a role that would please the public, and then on this sabbatical period (three years after the plane crash in family), I made a point of being true to my feelings. Meditation helped a lot in this process of self-knowledge,” said Angelica.

“I abandoned my preoccupation with beauty, learned to care less about the opinions of others, and understood a lot about myself,” she commented, praising her freedom.