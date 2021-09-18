Anitta’s international career would be filled with little lies

It’s no secret that Anitta is currently giving her all to make her international career happen. However, columnist Fábia Oliveira made an analysis where she exposes some things that the carioca would be lying about this new phase of hers. Before reading what the journalist has to say, it is worth remembering that the muse sang at the VMA and was present at the Met Gala.

Fábia begins her text by saying: “It seems that Anitta doesn’t get it right. Worse than that, only the Brazilian people who don’t learn their lessons. After this analysis, Anitta’s cattle will come screaming, threatening and calling everything that is a name, but facts are facts. That Anitta is a marketer, that everyone already knows. She’s good at creating stories, even if you have to pay or change the facts in your favor.”

Then, the columnist continues: “Anitta is focused on saying that she is the first Brazilian singer out there. This is neat. But for that, she has distorted many truths so her fan base feels nourished and continues to deify her figure. Let’s go to some facts: contrary to what was aired, the duet between Anitta and Madonna was paid – of course by the Brazilian. This practice happens a lot in the United States. In Brazil, however, it was always left in the air as if the queen of pop had been interested in funk music.”

It doesn’t stop there, Fábia Oliveira also spoke about the singer’s presentation at the VMA: “The presentation in the VMA commercial, actually, was a partnership with a fast food giant. So, the conversation between Anitta and her staff saying that she was the first Brazilian to perform at the VMA, fell apart. Soon the singer can lower her arrogant tone as if she were opening a clearing for others. In fact, she has a lot to do (or pay) to say that she was the first to perform within the VMA.”

The columnist continued to detonate the artist’s performance: “After all, a presentation on break is bought by an advertiser, it’s not worth it, is it? At the Met Gala, the singer was only present because she was invited by Alexandre Birman, who had a paid table at the event. Anitta, who loves taking pictures, could post hers with Ana Wintour, as the performer of the powerful shows has been wanting to demonstrate intimacy.” Finally, Fábia Oliveira stated that the story about the statue of the muse in the Madame Tussauds museum in New York, is not the one that was released.

Photo of Anitta and famous rapper in the bathroom at MET Gala becomes meme

Anitta gave it all away by going to America’s biggest fashion event, the Met Gala, for the first time. However, the carioca ended up becoming a meme because of her photo in the bathroom mirror with the famous rapper, Saweetie. Unlike the event, it’s possible to see that the Met Gala’s bathroom isn’t that great.

Thus, internet users placed various locations in the photos. From malls to bus stations. We can’t deny that Anitta really does EVERYTHING.

Anitta and Rihanna chatted at the MET Gala after party

Anitta caught up with Rihanna at the MET Gala 2021 after party, which took place on Monday (13). Who revealed the information was the businessman and marketing consultant Rodrigo Branco.

On Instagram, a fan of Anitta asked if the singer spoke to Rihanna at the party and the manager just replied “sure, right!”

After the Met’s dance, Rihanna hosted a party that, in addition to Anitta, was attended by Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stalllin, A$AP Rocky and other celebrities. The Brazilian, it’s worth remembering, admitted that she got “fucking drunk*” at the event.

Anitta appears from Justin Bieber’s Instagram crasher (again!)

Justin bieber shared a photo on his Instagram profile that caught the attention of Brazilian fans. In the click, made during an after party of the Met Gala 2021, the carioca appears again as “extra”.

You can only see a part of the singer’s face, just above the Canadian star’s cap. However, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the carioca’s presence. “Anitta again in justin’s photo, we love to see it”, celebrated one netizen. “This is for whoever said that anitta didn’t take a picture with justin,” joked another. “He’s always using Anitta as a background kkkk”, wrote another one.

Check out the click:

It is not the first time that the Brazilian appears “penetrating” the Canadian’s photo. opening of the Delilah club in Las Vegas. The voice of “Girl From Rio” came out in the right corner of the photo, and ended up stealing the scene.

Check out the photo: