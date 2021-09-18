Another plane is in flight to increase Itapemirim’s fleet, follow

Itapemirim’s plane in flight today – Image: RadarBox





Two weeks ago, we brought a curiosity about another plane that would soon join the fleet of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, the latest airline to debut in Brazil.

It was the Airbus A320 serial number 3748, which was still outside Brazil, but was already seen painted in the company’s colors and bearing the Brazilian license plate PS-MGF. Curiosity was the reason for choosing these letters MGF for the aircraft registration (click here if you haven’t seen or want to review).

Image: PCA file





Now, this new copy of the ITA is finally heading to the country. Taking off from Athens, Greece, in the early morning of Friday, September 17, the plane will still make a technical stopover, according to the airline itself, before proceeding to the second stage towards Brazil.

Itapemirim’s forecast is that the arrival will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, September 18th. “With the new aircraft, ITA will increase flight frequencies in the 13 cities in which it already operates, offering our passengers much more options”, describes the company.

As we had previously informed, the destination will once again be the airport of São José dos Campos (SP), where the Airbus A320 will have its interior reconfigured from the current 180 seats to the configuration of 162 seats at Itapemirim, so it will still take some time until the PS-MGF makes its debut in commercial operations. The company’s forecast is for entry into service in mid-October.

To follow the aircraft in flight, click here to see it in real time on the RadarBox platform.



