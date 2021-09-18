Another spit on the face of someone who believed in the myth; and there are cattle that defend

while we have the iPhone most expensive in the world – and this is just one example, since practically everything is like that – due to a miserable combination of abusive tax and depreciated exchange rate, Jair Bolsonaro, the executioner from Planalto, put his big hand, for once, in our pockets again.

the friend of Queiroz need more money. After all, it’s not easy to sustain mansions and palaces; cracks; overinvoicing of 1,000% and its partners of the center. Therefore, giving the excuse that you need to increase the Family Grant – which he already called electoral handouts – raised the Tax on Financial Operations, the IOF.

Videos in which the chloroquine devotee attacks the St. Bernard miscreant, Lula da Silva, because of the Bolsa-Família, there are lots of them. As well as videos in which he criticizes our tax burden and promises never to increase taxes. Bolsonaro is, out of the blue, the biggest liar and the biggest electoral swindler in Brazilian history.

Remembering that he also promised never to resort to the ‘take it, give it here’, join the gang of the center and exchange ministries and positions for governability and/or non-republican favors – likewise, there are dozens of videos in this regard -, without talk about privatizations and reforms (tax, fiscal, administrative, etc.) never seen before.

The increase in the IOF will impact (increase) the price of insurance, financing, exchange contracts, in short, the entire economic chain, throwing more gasoline – very expensive, by the way!! – in the bonfire of inflation, which just doesn’t grow faster than the family patrimony of the cracks and millionaire mansions.

