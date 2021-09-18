Anvisa approves the indication of baricitinib for hospitalized patients with Covid-19

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved this Friday (17) the indication of the drug baricitinib for the treatment of patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

According to the agency, the administration of the approved drug should be done only in hospitalized adult patients who need oxygen through a mask or nasal catheter, or who need high oxygen flow or non-invasive ventilation.

Baricitinib is already used in Brazil for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis and moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The approval for inpatients with coronavirus, therefore, is a new therapeutic indication.

For the inclusion of this new indication, the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly do Brasil presented data that support the efficacy and safety of the drug for this indication, according to Anvisa.

In a statement, Eli Lilly stated that the approval was based on two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies involving approximately 2,500 patients worldwide, 360 of which were Brazilian.

Also according to manufacturers, the study that evaluated the drug in comparison with

placebo demonstrated a potential 38% reduction in mortality by day 28 of treatment.

Baricitinib is a selective and reversible inhibitor of the enzymes Janus kinases (JAKs), especially JAK 1 and 2, responsible for the communication of cells involved in hematopoiesis (process of formation and development of blood cells), inflammation and immune function ( defense function of the body).

Sixth drug approved by Anvisa

This is the sixth drug approved by Anvisa to treat Covid-19.

On the last 8th, the agency authorized the emergency use of the drug Sotrovimabe for the treatment of Covid-19 in people over 12 years old infected by the new coronavirus and who have mild to moderate disease.

O Sotrovimab is a laboratory-made monoclonal antibody that mimics the immune system’s ability to fight the virus. It acts against protein spike of Sars-CoV-2 and is designed to block the binding of the virus and its entry into human cells.