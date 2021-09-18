Anvisa investigates adolescent death after vaccination with Pfizer, but maintains use of the immunizing agent

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) said on Thursday that there is no evidence to support changes in the planned recommendations for use of the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents.

According to the agency, the available data on the death of a 16-year-old teenager after using the immunizing agent are not sufficient to establish that the vaccine caused the death.

earlier the Ministry of Health revoked the recommendation to vaccinate adolescents without comorbidities arguing that the measure would be motivated by caution due to the lack of “robust evidence” on the subject and because of the occurrence of adverse events supposedly related to the immunization of this group.

“At the moment, there is no defined causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine. The data received are still preliminary and need further development to confirm or rule out the causal relationship with the vaccine,” says the agency, adding:

“Anvisa has already started evaluation and communication with other public authorities and will take all necessary actions for the rapid conclusion of the investigation. However, with the data available so far, there is no evidence to support or require changes in the approved conditions for the vaccine .”

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on Thursday that adolescents without comorbidities should not complete the immunization against the Covid-19. Even those who have already received the first dose will have their vaccination suspended.

“Those without comorbidities, regardless of the vaccine they took, do not take another one, as a matter of caution. Those with comorbidities can complete the vaccination schedule”, he declared.

The ad came with the decision by the Ministry of Health to restrict the vaccination of young people aged 12 to 17 only to those with comorbidities.

Queiroga justified the retreat by saying that the immunization of adolescents in the country was carried out “untimely” and without the necessary safety.

This because some places would have distributed unauthorized vaccines for this age group, since, according to Anvisa, only Pfizer is suitable for application in teenagers.

Another justification given by Queiroga is the supposed lack of sufficient scientific evidence to support vaccination for these young people.

According to Queiroga, so far, 3.5 million adolescents have been vaccinated in Brazil. The minister highlighted that 1.5 thousand of them, or 0.042%, had adverse events after applying the dose.

“It’s not a big number, but we have to be careful,” he said.

Ministry recommended vaccination only for adolescents with comorbidities

Last Wednesday night (15), the Ministry of Health released a note recommending the suspension of vaccination of young people between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities against covid-19. According to the folder, there was a “recommendation for immunization” of this group, made by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19 – even with the approval by Anvisa of the use of Pfizer for this age group.

According to the folder, young people between 12 and 17 years old with comorbidities, with permanent disabilities or young people with proof of freedom should continue to be immunized.

The note lists six reasons for reviewing this vaccination.