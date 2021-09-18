Apple starts pre-ordering iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Last Tuesday (14), Apple finally introduced the iPhone 13 line models, which have updated hardware and new software features. As announced, the pre-sale of cell phones starts this Friday (17) in selected markets, with shipments scheduled until the end of next week.

This year, all models of the iPhone 13 line will be available to the public simultaneously on the first day of release — unlike what happened in the debut of the iPhone 12, launched in pairs. The launch will take place in two stages, with the first one comprising up to 30 countries. Among the main markets, China, United States, France, India and United Kingdom stand out.

Some of the features present in the iPhone 13 series. (Source: Apple / Reproduction)Source: Apple

It’s in Brazil?

Notably, Brazil did not receive pre-sales of the new cell phones on the first day of their debut. Despite having been updated, the Brazilian Apple Store still does not allow the purchase of models, being only possible to view the price and available colors.

Thus, it is likely that the domestic market will receive the iPhone 13 and its variants only in the second stage of launch, which will take place on the first day of October — with deliveries scheduled within the next seven days. It is also worth mentioning that the price of the models in Brazil is already available and, unsurprisingly, it remains the most expensive in the world.

Those interested in the new models will spend at least R$ 6,599 to purchase the iPhone 13 mini in its basic configuration. In the case of the base and “professional” models, the values ​​can reach up to R$ 10,599 and R$ 15,499 in the most powerful configurations, respectively.