Are you going to undergo surgery? See what precautions to take with the body and mind – 18/09/2021

Throughout our lives, due to various health problems or even a more specific situation, we need a repair or palliative surgery. And when it comes to being operated on, it is not enough to simply set the date for the procedure, go to the hospital, lie down on a stretcher and “erase” until the surgery is completed.

The most important period for the success of a surgery is the preoperative preparation, involving a series of measures to be adopted with great care and discipline. When surgery is indicated, that is, when the surgeon officially communicates that there is a need to perform the procedure and the date of the procedure is already being defined, this preparation period begins, aiming to reach the day of surgery with the best conditions possible clinics and a complete and dignified general condition to withstand the natural aggressions of a surgical procedure.

However, and I have already witnessed this as a surgeon, there is an extremely essential condition for the success of a surgery, often overlapping the most objective and protocol measures. It is the psychological condition of the person who needs the procedure.

In other words, this psychological condition encompasses a kind of energy that this person transmits to those closest to him, including the surgeon, in terms of being calm and optimistic about the surgery he will have to face.

It may seem like something very simple and elementary, but I have already witnessed that, even in the face of the seriousness of an illness, a person who is extremely convinced and aware of the need to face surgery, transmits a positive energy capable of calming the environment and promoting an adequate fluency of the procedure.

I remember a lady I operated on about 7 years ago, who due to the seriousness and history of various operations, everyone categorized her case as a terribly laborious and complicated procedure. But on the morning of the surgery, hours before starting the procedure, I was with her and was impressed by the optimism and positive energy she conveyed as she calmly said to me, “Doctor, everything will be fine, I’m very calm.” And really the procedure went smoothly and smoothly.

Thus, the first essential care before surgery is to assess the person’s psychological state and, if necessary, ask for more support from family members and a specialist. With the psychological side in favor and pointing to a promising result of the surgery, everything flows more smoothly.

This step would be a more subjective and intimate measure. From there, there are a series of actions and concerns related to objective factors, which must also be addressed in order to prepare the body for the day of surgery.

These objective measurements would actually portray the person’s overall organic condition, with all the necessary nuances for the best possible fullness. So let’s go to the decisive objective measures in the preoperative period:

1) Review of eating habits

It would not be good conduct to maintain a diet rich in fats, sugars and alcoholic beverages. On the contrary, the idea should be to prioritize foods rich in vitamins and fiber, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as natural drinks such as water and juices.

2) Lifestyle review

In the months before surgery, it would be a great opportunity to reflect on the lifestyle adopted and, above all, on the imperfections of this routine. The level of stress, for example, is an aspect that should be prioritized in view of its negative impact on the surgical procedure and postoperative results.

Extreme levels of stress can trigger severe hormonal changes that, in turn, negatively impact a person’s immunity and organic balance.

3) Use of medications

In general, many people routinely use some type of medication. And not every drug should be used until the day before surgery, in order to avoid side effects during or after surgery.

Examples of medications that we tend to stop a few days before surgery are aspirin and metformin. In the case of aspirin, the justification for this interruption would be the increased risk of an eventual bleeding. In the case of metformin, which is normally used to control diabetes, its interruption would be to avoid kidney problems in the period right after surgery.

4) Physical activity

Practicing some sport can be very useful in the preoperative period, when we consider the improvement in cardiorespiratory capacity. However, any exaggerated effort, especially during the week of the procedure, can cause inflammatory processes, pain and wear that could affect the result of the surgery.

5) Extended trips

Scheduling leisure trips to relax body and mind can help a lot in this issue of emotional balance prior to surgery. In general, travel should be less tiring, of shorter duration, so that there is as little physical burden as possible. Very long journeys, which require a long time to travel and the risk of more intense traffic, should be avoided.

6) Environment

When a person is preparing for surgery, one of the most precious needs is the feeling of peace. It is really difficult to get a good emotional balance if, at home or at work, there is constant tension. Fights, arguments, insults, attempts to harm people are very unpleasant situations that can change the result of a surgery.

The human being is not just a physical body, the human being has organic functions that are intensely dependent on the emotional processes he experiences. In addition to all this, it is very important to avoid excessive noise or even watching movies or programs that cause tension and distress.

A surgery is an act of imbalance. Obviously a controlled imbalance. But it cannot be denied that when the skin is cut, when the blood flow of an organ is modified, and when tweezers are placed to occlude a blood vessel, we are generating, albeit temporarily, a certain degree of distortion in our functions.

Preoperative preparation involves very meticulous work on emotional stability and confidence, as well as changing wrong habits in life and eating.

