Argentine newspaper praises Richarlison

“Why in Brazil are they so fond of Richarlison?” Asks Olé, Argentina’s main sports newspaper, in an article that lists the reasons for identifying the Brazilian fan with the striker of Everton, England and the Brazilian team.

Despite constantly provoking the Argentines themselves, the “hermana” press exalted the player’s social conscience and human profile.

The newspaper highlighted the fans’ affection for the Pigeon on social networks, placing his life story and positions, frequent on Twitter, as one of the many reasons for identification. “They love him very much. There are several reasons. One is his origin, similar to that of many successful football players, of many financial limitations. He is a person with a lot of social conscience, which is shown in his solidary attitudes”, he says the publication signed by Juan Pablo Mendez.

In fact, Richarlison’s engagement in social causes stands out within the athlete class, especially in football. He is an ambassador for USP, responsible for summoning personalities and companies to make donations. In addition, the player often makes posts warning about the importance of vaccination, care for the environment and also uses his influence to protest in situations of racism and, of course, jokes with fans and even other personalities.

“In England, he was awarded for his charitable activity by the Professional Players Association. During the pandemic, he donated supplies to the residents of Nova Venecia, his hometown, which included food and hygiene items and even house cleaning. With regard to education, when he was awarded by a legislative body, he asked for help so that Brazilian students could participate in the Mathematics Olympiads”, highlighted the newspaper.

✍️🇧🇷⚽️ Richarlison, provocateur among Argentines, has a human profile and a social conscience for which he generates a lot of affection. https://t.co/eAdfAiLWe1 — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) September 17, 2021

The periodical, despite praising the player, remembers that he usually provokes Argentine players, in confrontations and on social networks. “He is a character highly valued by the press, but not for his provocations in Argentina, where he had clashes with De Paul and even Di María responded to a comment. His charisma is the determining factor,” he says.

For the Brazilian team, Richarlison won the 2019 Copa America, scoring one of the goals in the final against Peru, which Brazil won 3-1. In addition, the 24-year-old returned from Tokyo with the Olympic gold, being the shirt. 10 and finishing the competition as top scorer at the Olympic Games, with 5 goals.

Pombo has 32 games, 10 goals and three assists with the Brazilian national team’s shirt and is one of the names with good chances of being in the list of 23 for the Cup in Qatar, in 2022.