Arm wrestling between Fernández and Kirchner exposes Argentine left fracture | World

Argentina is experiencing hours of political tension involving President Alberto Fernández and his vice president, former President Cristina Kirchner, in a public arm wrestling match that includes the direction of the economy and exposes the division in the alliance that has come to be pointed out as the hope of sectors of the regional left against the traditional right.

On Thursday (September 16), four days after the government’s defeat in the primary elections that preceded the November legislative elections, the political and ideological distance between the two was highlighted, first, in the statements of a Kirchnerist deputy who called in Fernández of “neo” (neoliberal) and “occupy” (invader) of the Casa Rosada.

A day earlier, the collective resignation of five ministers from the base loyal to the former president and who tend to define themselves further to the left was announced. Among them, the Interior Minister, Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro, whose parents were political activists and were assassinated during the military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Shortly after the release of the statements made by Kirchnerist deputy Fernanda Vallejos, on the same Thursday, Cristina published a long letter on her social networks criticizing the president and his administration. She suggested that Fernández’s administration was following a guideline they should avoid and which is often associated with the right.

“I pointed out (to Fernández) that I thought that a fiscal adjustment policy was being carried out that was not adequate, that it was having a negative impact on economic activity and, therefore, on society as a whole and that, without a doubt, this would have electoral consequences” , wrote the vice president.

She said she had told the president that Argentines were suffering wage losses, lack of work and “uncontrolled prices” and that this situation should change. According to official data, released this week, Argentine inflation, in twelve months, registered 51.4%, including the 2.5% index in August.

Only in the first eight months of this year, the price increase was 32.4%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec). The data exceeds the 29% forecast for the entire year in the government budget. The poverty rate, in turn, is around 44%, also according to official data.

Argentina was already registering high inflation and poverty during the government of former president Mauricio Macri, an opponent of Kirchnerism, when Fernández and Cristina took over the presidency. The situation was aggravated during the new coronavirus pandemic and, in the past, according to surveys by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Argentine economy shrank by around 11% and together with Peru registered one of the worst indicators in the region – excluding Venezuela, which would have had a retraction above 20%, according to the international organization.

Spokesperson for the president of Argentina resigns

In the letter, the vice president also recalled that Fernández came to the presidency because it was she who, alone, chose him to be the candidate for the Casa Rosada.

“I made (the choice) with the certainty that it was the best thing for my country. I only ask the president to honor this decision,” he wrote. According to the Buenos Aires newspaper Página 12, Alberto Fernández responded by saying: “She knows me. She knows I don’t submit to pressure.”

2 of 2 The Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires; Argentina has worrying data in the social and economic areas — Photo: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires; Argentina has worrying data in the social and economic areas — Photo: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES

The dichotomy between president and vice president, which used to be talked about behind the scenes of Argentine politics, gained the public sphere after the government’s defeat in the primaries that defined candidates for the November 14 legislative elections.

It was an “electoral defeat (for Kirchnerism) without precedent in a legislative election,” said Cristina, who called the result a “political catastrophe.”

On Sunday, in a result that surprised both the government and the opposition, the opposition front Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change), linked to former president Mauricio Macri, who is often called “neoliberal” by Kirchnerists, received about 40% of the national vote.

The ruling coalition Frente de Todos received 31% of the votes. The rest of the votes were distributed between those who define themselves as “pure left” (5.8%) and the so-called “third way” (4.4%).

In an interview with America TV channel, from Buenos Aires, Economy Minister Martín Guzmán denied that he made a fiscal adjustment and said that his measures are being taken to “organize” the economy, in view of the heavy legacy, he said, received from the macrismo.

Guzmán is defined as the government’s main negotiator with the IMF with which it is trying to reach an agreement for the debt of US$ 44 billion – the organization’s record loan – contracted during the Macri government.

For political analysts of different tendencies, the difficult situation of the Argentine economy was one of the factors for the election results of the primaries and that could also lead the government to lose the parliamentary elections in November, when half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies and one will be renewed. third of the Senate and it will be defined whether or not the government will maintain the majority in parliament.

In an article this Friday in the Buenos Aires newspaper La Nación, political analyst Sergio Berensztein said that the outlook for the government “is bleak, in electoral, political, institutional and economic terms”, given the economic and economic situation. “political crisis” involving the president and his vice president.

“The situation for the government and for the president became more difficult after the release of images of the birthday of the first lady (Fabíola Yañez), last year, when the country obeyed the president’s orders, but he himself did not comply with the required,” said political analyst Rosendo Fraga of the Centro de Estudios Nova Maioria.

The photos and videos of the commemoration were revealed about a month ago and were recorded in July of last year, when one of the presidential decrees was in effect demanding social isolation and the prohibition of meetings. At the time, Fernández had high popularity rates, with levels above 60%, and now, depending on the survey, it would be between 30% and 35%.

The news about the celebration at the presidential residence in Olivos led the former president of Uruguay, José “Pepe” Mujica, a reference on the left, to declare that: “the presidents cannot be forgiven”. In other words, something unforgivable. This Friday, the Uruguayan newspaper El País published an article saying that, after Cristina’s letter, Fernández will either be “submitted” to Cristina or an independent.

Alberto Fernández had already been criticized, last June, when he said that Brazilians “came from the jungle” and Argentines “from boats”. According to advisers to BBC News Brasil, he has the habit of speaking improvised and this would have been a “failure act”. The internal and external repercussion led his allies to ask him not to speak improvised anymore, according to the local press.

At the height of the president’s popularity, representatives of left-wing social movements in Argentina claimed that “albertismo” was being born, which would strengthen the arms of traditional Peronism, founded by former president Juan Domingo Perón in the 1940s, and Kirchnerism, that emerged from the election of former president Néstor Kirchner, in 2003.

Kirchner was Cristina’s husband and died in 2010. President Fernández took a series of measures that were praised by the left, such as exileing former president Evo Morales, right after Bolivia’s troubled electoral process in 2019, and for visiting former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in prison in Curitiba, along with former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, during the electoral campaign.