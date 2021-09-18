Army Commander Makes “Soldier-to-Soldier” Address This Friday | Policy

O Value found that the Army was cited in a series of false news on the eve and on September 7, when hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to protest against the Federal Court of Justice (STF) it’s the Congress, at the invitation of the president Jair Bolsonaro.

These “fake news”, which circulated intensively on social networks and application groups, said that there would be troops in various parts of Brazil articulating an institutional rupture. On the contrary, however, Land Force officers were on standby just monitoring the unfolding of the protests, in partnership with the military police of the States, which were responsible for maintaining order and public safety. The assessment of the two institutions was that the acts took place peacefully throughout the country, without serious complications.

On August 25, Soldier’s Day, the commander stated in his official speech that the military must inspire peace, freedom and democracy. This speech took place in a ceremony that celebrated the date and was attended by President Bolsonaro.

“Let us be, together with our Brazilian brothers, inspirers of peace, unity, freedom, democracy, justice, order and progress, which our people so long for and deserve, dedicating ourselves entirely to the defense of national sovereignty and the good of our beloved country”, exhorted the commander.