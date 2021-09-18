Arthur Elias first analyzes Drbi in the final of the Brazilian and designs an even more disputed decision

Corinthians is in the final stretch of one of the championships they are playing this season, making the grand final of the Brasileirão Feminine against Palmeiras. With an eye on the return game, after the advantage built by Timão on Allianz, coach Arthur Elias said he expects a very close match.

Despite the 1-0 victory in the first match, the coach knew how to recognize the team’s difficulties on the field. Analyzing the performance alvinegra, Arthur saw his with more ability to seek the result.

“The difficulty was a great championship final against a strong team, which has an investment similar or even more than ours this year, has great players, seven recent selections, is well organized and has won most of the games also. We would find it difficult to face a strong team like theirs, we knew, especially in their field, difficult to adapt because it is synthetic. We created maybe less and less volume than we are used to, this was already expected, we knew they would come with high marks, but we managed to take more of their impetus and creation than they took from us,” he began, in an interview collective.

“We scored an offside goal, scored another goal, a clear chance with Zanotti, Vic, Yasmim, set-piece volume. We create opportunities, maybe not as much as we’re used to, but it’s a natural difficulty at the end. I don’t expect such a different game in the Arena, what will make the difference is to evolve from one game to another, we are working even with the loss of the girls who are in the national team, but working to evolve, creating more opportunities, controlling the game and suffering little as it was on the way“, he completed shortly thereafter.

For the first game, the coach did not have half Andressinha, who suffered from lower back pain. For the starting lineup, then, he cast Ingryd alongside Gabi Zanotti. Eyeing the delivery of shirt 5 on the field, Arthur tore up praises to the young woman and talked about how the team is well served in the position.

“We will keep this information (of who will play in the second game). What remains for everyone is what I said, we choose the best one for each game. Ingryd was chosen in the first game, but it was in others as well, such as against Ferroviária, they grew too much, they deserved it. Andessinha came with an inconvenience on her back and on the day of the game it increased, so she would participate, but was left out. It’s fundamental for us, just starting Brazil in the Olympics, Diany, Grazi are also doing well,” analyzed the coach.

“I’m well served in this position, we prepare the athletes to arrive well. Ingryd’s situation is similar to Campiolo’s, which Tarci needs, which is work, persistence, they have incredible quality. I didn’t cast her (in the first final) thinking about marking, not only, because she delivers a lot with the ball, she has this balance of scoring well, playing well, showing that it was her moment. That’s how it was and we got a great game in the midfield sector, let’s see what the best decision will be for the next game,” he concluded.

Corinthians and Palmeiras decide the great Brazilian champion on September 26th. At 9 pm, the teams face off at the Neo Química Arena and Timão has the advantage of a draw to take the title.

