Atlético-MG and Fortaleza talk to have an audience in the two semifinal games of the Copa do Brasil | Brazil’s Cup

The president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, revealed, this Friday, that he is in talks with the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, so that the semifinal games of the Copa do Brasil between the two teams will have the presence of fans in the stands .

Galo is the leader of “clean sheets” among Serie B clubs

The CBF will hold, next Thursday, the draw with the definition of the order of the matches. The matches have not yet been confirmed, but they are scheduled to take place in the weeks of October 20th and 27th, when the public at the Brasileirão will also be released in the stadiums.

1 of 2 Sergio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Sergio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

– We have a group on WhatsApp and, today, President Marcelo Paz, from Fortaleza, sent me a message saying that he will do everything to ensure that our games have fans. So, I really believe that these two games, both in Fortaleza and here, will have fans – said Sérgio, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

As the agreement between clubs and CBF (not complied with by Flamengo in the duel against Grêmio, in the quarter-finals) establishes that the stadiums have audiences only if the right is possible for the two teams in the match, the expectation is up to the fans’ release in the stadiums of the capital of Ceará, since, in Belo Horizonte, the possibility is already allowed.

2 of 2 Marcelo Paz, President of Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

This Friday, the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana, announced the authorization for a test event with the public at Arena Castelão. At first, only 10% of the stadium’s capacity will be released, requiring two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 – in Belo Horizonte, the city hall released 30%.

On September 28, a meeting between Serie A and CBF clubs should seal a date for the return of the public in Brasileirão. In the interview, Sérgio Coelho once again mentioned the need for release for the fans to return to the stadiums.

– The fans need to come back. We can’t wait any longer, for several reasons. Football has been the only segment that cannot have the public participating, all other activities are already working almost normally. Why can’t football have fans now? – asked Sergio Coelho.