Atlético-MG x Sport: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Leader of the Brasileirão with 42 points, Galo arrives packed. There are nine unbeaten games in the season, qualifying for the semifinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in that period. Counting only commitments for the Brazilian, Atlético have an even bigger streak: 12 matches. Thanks to this sequence, Alvinegro has led the national championship for six rounds.

Sport is going through a delicate moment in Serie A. In the last six games, it has not won and has not scored any goals. With the straight, he dropped to the penultimate position in the table. Start the round within five points of leaving the Z-4. He faces a quarry, but cannot delay the reaction – otherwise he will see the exit from the sticking zone even further away.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Cabral Neto, Henrique Fernandes and Janette Mara Arcanjo.

Real time: O ge follow all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

In addition to Savarino, who was already in the medical department, Atlético have two casualties to face Sport. Right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair received the third yellow card in the last round and will be suspended. For Mariano’s vacancy, Guga is the natural substitute. As for Jair, Cuca can make the natural change with Tchê Tchê, or change the team’s tactical scheme to fit Diego Costa.

The expectation for the debut of the attacker as a starter. It was triggered by Cuca in the second half of the last three matches, gaining minutes for game rhythm and physical evolution. He stood out against Fluminense, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. Cuca still preaches caution, but there are real possibilities for Diego to come out playing.

The Likely Athletic: Everson; Guga, Nathan, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk, Vargas and Diego Costa (Tchê Tchê).

Who is out: Savarino (medical department), Jair and Mariano (suspended)

Hanging: Dodô, Eduardo Sasha, Hulk, Tchê Tchê and Zaracho

Sport – Coach: Gustavo Florentín

Sport’s lineup is unknown, starting with the tactical scheme. In the last game, against Internacional, Florentín surprised him by casting three defenders, but it is unlikely that he will keep them because the team’s performance, while the formation was on the field, was not the best. Thus, the trend is back to 4-3-3 or one of its variations. The Lion will have midfielder Hernanes back, but does not have Zé Welison, whose contract has a clause that prevents him from playing against Galo, his original club.

In the offensive sector, Everton Felipe, Paulinho Moccelin and Everaldo compete for the two positions at the ends. André and Mikael fight for the role of center forward (they only play together if Florentín decides to keep the three defenders).

Probable Sport: Mailson; Hayner, Sabino, Rafael Thyere and Sander; Marcão, Betinho (Chico) and Hernanes; Everton Felipe, Paulinho Moccelin (Everaldo) and Mikael (André)

Hanging: goalkeeper Mailson, defender Thyere and defensive midfielder Zé Welison.

Who is out: Zé Welison, João Igor and Neilton