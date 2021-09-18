Atltico, Flamengo or Palmeiras: who has the most powerful attack in Brazil?

Hulk, Gabigol and Willian are the top scorers for Atltico, Flamengo and Palmeiras (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico, Alexandre Vidal/Flemish and Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

With millionaire casts, athletic, Flamengo and palm trees they have been standing out over their opponents and showing that they can dominate national football in the coming years. The trio lives up to the expectations created for this season and is favorite for the titles of the Brazilian championship, Brazil’s Cup and liberators. But which team has the greatest offensive power in the country and will be able to win the trophies?

athletic

Atltico leads the Brazilian, with 42 points, and is in the semifinals of both cups. With an attack of respect, the rooster has an average of 1.7 goals per game adding all the games he played this season. There were 85 balls in the net in 50 presentations. The team’s top scorer with 20 goals scored, forward Hulk is the main responsible for the good numbers.

At the Mineiro Championship, O Alvinegro he took the field 15 times before becoming champion for the 46th time in history. In these matches, the team managed to have a great performance in the offensive sector by scoring 27 goals.

In turn, the Minas Gerais club played only six games in the Copa do Brasil. By qualifying for the 2021 Libertadores, Atltico won the right to start the national competition in the third phase. Thus, the athletic attack was effective on ten occasions, giving the team an average of 1.6 goals in the tournament.

With only three goals conceded in Libertadores, Galo’s biggest asset is the defense. However, the attack leaves nothing to be desired: there were 19 goals in ten matches. In the Brazilian the situation is also similar. In 19 appearances, Atltico managed to score 29 goals.

Goal averages

Season total – 1.7 per game

Mineiro Championship – 1.8 per game

Brazil Cup – 1.6 per game

Liberators – 1.9 per game

Brazilian Championship – 1.52 per game

Flamengo

Uphill after the arrival of coach Renato Gacho, Flamengo has a successful campaign this season. By beating Grmio 2-0 at Maracan, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil, the team confirmed its place in the semifinals of the competition. In addition, he is already classified for the semis of the Libertadores and third place in the Brazilian Nationals, with 34 points in 17 rounds.

O red-black it also stands out for another positive factor on the field. the team with the most goals scored in Brazil this year: 115 goals in 49 matches played – an average of 2.34 goals. Main scorer, forward Gabriel Barbosa helped the team with 27 balls in the opposing nets.

At the Carioca Championship, Flamengo entered the field in 15 opportunities until winning the 37th trophy, the third consecutively. During this period, the team managed to present the best offensive numbers of the tournament, with 34 goals.

Already in the decision of Brazil Super Cup, which brought together the champion of the Brazilian Nationals and the Copa do Brasil 2020, Flamengo got the better of Palmeiras. The clash ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time and was resolved on penalties (6-5).

Like Atltico, the Rio de Janeiro club started the Copa do Brasil in the third stage of the dispute. Despite having played only six matches, the Flamengo team had very expressive numbers: 16 goals scored and none conceded.

Flamengo is also outstanding in the Copa Libertadores. In the quarter-finals, Renato Portaluppi’s team applied two routs at Olimpia-PAR, by 4-1 and 5-1, respectively, and progressed smoothly. In the sum of the ten matches in the international competition, the offensive sector acted in 28 opportunities.

In Brazilian is not different. Despite having two games less than the opponents, Rubro-Negro has the best attack in the event, with 35 goals. In case of victories in the two delayed matches, the team from Rio de Janeiro may reduce the difference to leader Galo by up to two points.

Goal averages

Season total – 2.34 per game

Super Cup in Brazil – 2 per game

Carioca Championship – 2.26 per game

Brazil Cup – 2.66 per game

Liberators – 2.8 per game

Brazilian Championship – 2.05 per game

palm trees

Third club in this trio of favorites, Palmeiras stands out for its good defensive scheme allied to the attack. However, he dropped his performance in the last rounds of the Brazilian Nationals, where he is in the vice-leadership, with 35 points. In turn, having Atltico ahead in the semifinals of the Libertadores. The teams will face each other next Tuesday (21), at Allianz Parque, for the first duel. The return, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte, will be on the 28th.

O Alviverde It has already gone through three runners-up this year. The club lost the decisions of the South American Cup, Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Paulista for Defensa y Justia, Flamengo and So Paulo, respectively. In the Copa do Brasil, he also disappointed when he was eliminated on penalties for the CRB in the third phase of the tournament.

This season, the club alviverde conceded 49 goals and scored another 83, being: 21 in Paulista; three at Recopa; two in the Super Cup in Brazil; one in the Brazil Cup; 26 in Libertadores; and 30 in Brazilian. The average of balls in the net per game was 1.66.

With ten goals, the artillery of Palmeira is divided between midfielder Raphael Veiga and striker Willian, who failed to establish himself in the starting lineup.

Goal averages