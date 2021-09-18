Atltico receives Sport to keep slack at the end and rock up to Libertadores

Guga replace Mariano on Atltico’s right wing against Sport (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) Atltico dreams big. Very large. Minas Gerais champion, the team continues to fight for three more titles – and with real conditions to win them. Therefore, coach Cuca has not prioritized any of the competitions. Scales the title holders in the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. This Saturday, however, that could change. The Alvinegra team will host Sport, from 7 pm, in Mineiro, in a game valid for the 21st round of Serie A. But, on Tuesday, they have already decided against Palmeiras in the semifinal of the continental tournament…

Therefore, there is no denying it: the athletic focus is divided, although the speech in Galo City is one of thinking game by game. In the middle of a “marathon” of important matches from now on, it is likely that the technical committee will decide to save the most worn out players against Sport, vice-lantern of the Brazilian Nationals and in a terrible phase. Everything to have them in the best physical condition to face Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in the semifinal first leg.

And Atltico has a certain margin of safety to make changes to the team. After all, the team from Alvinegro leads the Brazilian after 19 games played, with 42 points gained – seven ahead of second-placed Palmeiras. The third is Flamengo, with 34 and two games less than the rivals from Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

Who plays?

“There’s Sasha, who I trust, there’s Nathan, who knows, in a little while, Hyoran, who hasn’t had the opportunity for a long time. Players who are playing have to understand that they play Sunday, Wednesday, Sunday, Wednesday. .. You cant expose everyone all the time. Theyvoll go out to the entrance of others,” he said.

“They understand this perfectly, they know it’s part of modern football. You don’t have those rosters on the tip of your tongue anymore like we used to have in the past. You even do, but you can hardly repeat it, because there’s a lot of game. It only takes 75 days to finish the season. . We already have 50 games and we will have more at least 25. So, a lot,” he added.

There is no indication as to which athletes might be spared. Therefore, the lineup remains a mystery. It is true that right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, suspended, do not go to the game. Guga and Tch Tch should be the replacements. Injured, forward Savarino follows from the outside. Diego Costa may start for the first time.

Game 200

Atltico’s historical coach, coach Cuca will complete 200 games ahead of the Alvinegro team this Saturday. In 199 matches so far, there were 110 wins, 43 draws and 45 defeats, with 62.9% of the points played. There are four titles won so far: three from Minas Gerais (2012, 2013 and 2021) and one from the Copa Libertadores (2013).

The 58-year-old from Paraná is the fifth coach with the most games for the club. ahead of him are Tel Santana (434 games), Procpio Cardozo (328), Levir Culpi (320) and Barbatana (227). If he fulfills the contract (which ends in 2022, with the possibility of expansion for another year), Cuca will become fourth on the list.

sport

After being suspended against Inter, Hernanes reinforces Sport against Atltico (Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport) Vice-lantern of the Brazilian Championship, Sport has only 17 points gained – five less than So Paulo, the first team outside the relegation zone. The team from Pernambuco has not won for six games and is trying to find survival after the arrival of Paraguayan coach Gustavo Florentn. For that, it bets on the defense, the second least leaked in the Brazilian (15 goals conceded, only more than the 13 of the Atltico).

For the game in Mineiro, the new commander will not have the defensive midfielder Z Welison, who belongs to the team alvinegro, and, for contractual reasons, will be left out. On the other hand, defender Pedro Henrique (reserve) and midfielder Hernanes, who were not on the field in this Monday’s 1-0 defeat by Internacional, will be available.

“It’s a good game to play. These are the games we players like to play. Important, decisive, against great teams. Atltico comes at a good time. The stadium is good to play, I have fond memories of it. A game It fills us with positive expectations of going there, facing a great team, doing a great job, having a great performance to surprise the opponent. We are prepared and motivated for this challenge,” said Hernanes.

The tendency is that Florentn, in the third game ahead of the team, will return to Sport with two defenders – unlike the test he did in the first stage against Colorado. The debt in the middle: Ronaldo and Betinho compete for Z Welison’s place. In attack, Andr, who has not had good performances, should be replaced by Trllez or Paulinho Moccelin.



ATLTICO X SPORT

athletic

Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dod); Allan, Tch Tch, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez (Keno); Diego Costa (Vargas) and Hulk

technician: Cuca

sport

Mailson; Hayner, Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Marco, Ronaldo (Betinho), Hernanes, Everton Felipe; Mikael and Trllez (Paulinho Moccelin)

technician: Gustavo Florentn

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Local: Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7 pm (from Brasilia)

referee: Vincius Gonalves Dias Arajo (SP)

assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: Pricles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)