Atltico x Sport: see the likely rosters of the game for the Brazilian

Cuca can save Atltico players against Sport (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) Atltico and Sport face off this Saturday, from 7pm, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Superesportes brings the probable rosters of the two teams.

athletic

Leader, Atltico has 42 points in 19 games played (the match against Grmio was postponed). There are many doubts about the formation of Atltico for this Saturday’s game.

Coach Cuca did not choose priorities and has sent very similar scales to the field in the three competitions the team competes in: the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores.

This Saturday, however, there is the possibility of the commander giving rest to the most worn out athletes, with his eye on the semifinal of the Libertadores against Palmeiras, on Tuesday. Therefore, the mystery reigns in the City of Cock.

It is true that right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, suspended, do not go to the game. Injured, forward Savarino follows from the outside. Diego Costa may start for the first time.

That way, Atltico can go into the field with Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dod); Allan, Tch Tch, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez (Keno); Diego Costa (Vargas) and Hulk.

sport