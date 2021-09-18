Atltico x Sport: see the likely rosters of the game for the Brazilian

Atltico and Sport face off this Saturday, from 7pm, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Superesportes brings the probable rosters of the two teams.
athletic
Coach Cuca did not choose priorities and has sent very similar scales to the field in the three competitions the team competes in: the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores.
This Saturday, however, there is the possibility of the commander giving rest to the most worn out athletes, with his eye on the semifinal of the Libertadores against Palmeiras, on Tuesday. Therefore, the mystery reigns in the City of Cock.
It is true that right-back Mariano and defensive midfielder Jair, suspended, do not go to the game. Injured, forward Savarino follows from the outside. Diego Costa may start for the first time.
That way, Atltico can go into the field with Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Dod); Allan, Tch Tch, Matas Zaracho and Nacho Fernndez (Keno); Diego Costa (Vargas) and Hulk.
sport
For the game in Mineiro, Sport will not have defensive midfielder Z Welison, who belongs to Atltico and, for contractual reasons, will not be able to act. On the other hand, defender Pedro Henrique (reserve) and midfielder Hernanes, who were not on the field in this Monday’s 1-0 defeat by Internacional, will be available.
The tendency is that Florentn, in the third game ahead of the team, will return to Sport with two defenders – unlike the test he did in the first stage against Colorado. The debt in the middle: Ronaldo and Betinho compete for Z Welison’s place. In attack, Andr, who has not had good performances, should be replaced by Trllez or Paulinho Moccelin.
With that, the probable Sport has Mailson; Hayner, Rafael Thyere, Sabino, Sander; Marco, Ronaldo (Betinho), Hernanes, Everton Felipe; Mikael and Trllez (Paulinho Moccelin).