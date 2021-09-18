Auxílio Brasil (new Bolsa Família) already has a deadline to be deliberated, informs Lira

There is an interest on the part of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP – AL), in speeding up the voting of the Provisional Measure that creates the new Bolsa Família, baptized by the federal government as Brazil Aid. The text, as stated by Lira during an event promoted by Necton Investimentos, should be voted on until late october or early november.

According to the statements given at the event last Thursday (16/09), the biggest obstacle has been the consolidation of the proposal for precatório that has not yet been followed in Congress. The intention is to streamline the discussions until October 31 to follow the deadlines established by law for the creation of new programs.

In this context, the president pointed out that there is a certain rapport between the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. If the two remain on this tune, it will help a lot in streamlining. As well as Minister Paulo Guedes, the president of the Chamber mentioned the use of the Individual Income Tax – IRPF, legal and dividends as possible effective sources.

But, in any case, a justifiable source will be needed to design the new cash transfer program. The congressional president’s statement points to a process of dialogue, which he himself called a bottleneck until the scheduled dates.

It would be the equivalent of advancing the process without what he called a “miraculous invention”. As suggested, what could change will be the rite, the promotion of acceleration, between the two houses of the Legislative power. Lira even stated that there is a budget forecast for the approval of Auxílio Brasil.

If it passes through the Chamber and Congress, the text will proceed to presidential approval and, later, will be put into practice. However, there is still a long way to go, especially with regard to the funding source.