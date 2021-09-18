Baby Born While Mother Was In Coma With Covid Discharged After 78 Days Hospital | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Little Helena Flora de Brito was discharged this Thursday (16), after spending 78 days in a private hospital in Catanduva (SP).

The girl was born on July 2, when her mother was still in a coma and struggling with complications from Covid-19. Milena Brito Vilela went to meet her daughter just 30 days after undergoing an emergency delivery.

She woke up with practically nothing to remember and said that she thought she had lost her daughter.

“My mother used to say that she was born, my husband also said that, but I only believed it when I saw her”, said Milena at the time.

Milena left the hospital on August 6th, but her daughter had to stay in the hospital because she was born prematurely, weighing only 38 centimeters and 900 grams.

According to pediatrician and intensive care specialist José Marcondes Netto, Helena suffered some complications during the period she remained hospitalized. “Helena was finally able to go home, in good condition, following an outpatient follow-up”, said the pediatrician and intensivist.

The baby’s farewell was marked by emotion and joy from family members and professionals who accompanied her while she was hospitalized.

“It’s a very happy day and we really want it. Helena was long awaited. Plays a movie in your head about everything we’ve been through so far. We were both warriors and, today, we can celebrate together”, said Milena.

Helena being discharged alongside her father, mother and health professionals in Catanduva

