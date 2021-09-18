Bagnaia beats Quartararo to lead third MotoGP practice at San Marino

Deu Ducati on Saturday morning (18) in Misano. On a sunny and dry day, Francesco Bagnaia took advantage of Desmosedici’s good performance on the track to secure the best time in the third free practice session for the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini GP.

Coming from a victory in Aragon, the Italian from Torino scored 1min31s936 in the best of the 19 laps he completed this morning and closed the session with a 0s039 advantage over Fabio Quartararo, in second place. Jack Miller was 0.153 slower than Ducati’s teammate and finished third.

Francesco Bagnaia led MotoGP this morning (Photo: Publicity/MotoGP)

Joan Mir put Suzuki in fourth place, 0.064 better than Maverick Viñales, who continues to surprise at Misano. Álex Rins was sixth, with Johann Zarco, Pol Espargaró, Jorge Martín and Michele Pirro closing the top-10.

Marc Márquez was angry in the final minutes for missing the chance to take advantage of Mir’s vacuum and even fell in the last stint. So he was only 13th, 0s701 behind the leader.

In the first weekend with the Yamaha factory team, Franco Morbidelli was 0s708 slower than Pecco and made the 14th time. Valentino Rossi was 19th and Andrea Dovizioso 21st.

Aleix Espargaró had the best lap canceled for exceeding the limits of the track and finished only 16th, with 1min32s307.

The start for the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini MotoGP is scheduled for 9 am (GMT) on Sunday (19). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

Find out about the third free practice for the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini MotoGP:

Saturday in Misano started with sunshine despite a few clouds in the sky. Before the third MotoGP practice, the thermometers measured 27°C in the environment and on the track, with the wind blowing at 8 km/h.

In keeping with tradition, before going to the track Valentino Rossi unveiled his special helmet for the Misano race: this time, a tribute to his waiting daughter with girlfriend Francesca Sofia Novello.

Valentino Rossi paid tribute to his daughter in Misano’s special helmet (Video: MotoGP)

With the track released, the pilots did not take long to go out to take advantage of as much of the dry track as possible. As happened on Friday, Maverick Viñales started off on the right foot, facing the top of the timesheet with 1min34s251, 0s080 better than Joan Mir, the second place.

Takaaki Nakagami didn’t take long to take the lead, 0s213 ahead of Mir. Aleix Espargaró was now third, ahead of Marc Márquez. Positions, however, changed quickly as Francesco Bagnaia and Michele Pirro appeared to form a 1-2 for Ducati.

The Italians, however, were overcome almost immediately by Iker Lecuona, who arrived in 1min33s368, 0s014 better than Pecco. Already with a soft at the rear, Fabio Quartararo took the lead next, but Bagnaia was 1min32s871 to resume the summit of the session, again ahead of Pirro.

Aleix Espargaró came next with 1min32s838 and took the lead with a 0s033 margin for Bagnaia. Mir was now third, with Pirro, Nakagami and Viñales completing the top-6.

Bagnaia then set the best lap of the weekend at 1min32s489, 0s284 faster than Quartararo, the runner-up. Before the peloton left for the first round of stoppages, Aleix Espargaró took third place, ahead of Jorge Martín and Mir.

Francesco Bagnaia recorded the best lap of the weekend at the start of the TL3 (Video: MotoGP)

After a passage through the pits, Viñales returned to the track with a soft tire in the rear of the RS-GP and was 1min32s200 to retake the top of the table, already with 0s289 of margin for Bagnaia. Fourth rare was the third.

With about 25 minutes into the session, Rossi crashed at turn 13, but despite the scare, he left without major injuries and left the track walking to hitch a ride to the SRT pits.

Valentino Rossi slipped in the first half of the TL3 at Misano (Photo: Reproduction)

Pecco didn’t take long to improve, but the record of 1min32s393 only reduced to 0s193 the delay in relation to Viñales. Quartararo had third time, followed by Mir, Nakagami, Johann Zarco, Stefan Bradl, Aleix Espargaró, Jack Miller and Jorge Martín.

After another round of pit-stops, the riders returned to the track with soft tires in the rear. It was time to look for time among the fastest ten to advance straight to the final stage of qualifying.

Honda wild-card Stefan Bradl suffered a crash at turn 14, but escaped injury and soon returned to leave the track.

Quartararo, on the other hand, was 1min31s975 and took the lead, 0s225 better than Viñales. Nakagami also improved and moved up to fourth, with Franco Morbidelli appearing in sixth place.

Final minutes of the TL3 saw many changes in the timesheet (Video: MotoGP)

Shortly thereafter, while some drivers had returned to the pits, Joan Mir advanced to second place, 0s161 behind Quartararo. Jorge Martín had also moved up the table and now appeared in sixth.

After having a lap canceled for exceeding the limits of the track, Bagnaia was 1min31s936 and took the lead, 0s039 better than Quartararo. Riding in Pecco’s vacuum, Pirro moved up to seventh, ahead of Nakagami, Zarco and Marc Márquez.

In the Honda pits, a brief moment of irritation from the six-time champion, who wanted to go out on the track, but still had the tire heater on the RC213V’s rear wheel.

Meanwhile, Miller moved up to third, ahead of Mir, Viñales, Rins and Pol Espargaró.

Looking for time to go straight to Q2, Marc Márquez crashed at turn 14 but was uninjured and soon got up to try to get back. Honda, however, did not work and the six-time champion had to end training early.

Marc Márquez suffered a fall in the final minutes of the TL3 in Misano (Photo: Reproduction)

Moments before the checkered flag, Danilo Petrucci crashed on turn 6, causing another stretch of yellow flag on the track. The Italian, however, left without major injuries.

Thus, there were few who managed to improve in the final minutes. But Johann Zarco jumped to eighth, 0s428 slower than Bagnaia.

MotoGP 2021, San Marino GP, Misano, Free Practice 3: