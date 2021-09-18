Bagnaia pole at Misano at 1-2 off with Miller. Fourthraro falls and is 3rd

Francesco Bagnaia is still alive in the fight for the title in 2021 (Photo: Publicity/MotoGP)

The dispute for pole-position was intense during qualifying for the San Marino GP of MotoGP. In the end, better for the owner of the house. Francesco Bagnaia maintained his good form after the victory in Aragon, spiked 1min31s065 and started again in first position at Misano.

Beside him, another Ducati. Jack Miller repeated last week’s scenario and scored second best. Third, to complete the repeated film, Fabio Quartararo closes the front row. The French, who leads the championship, made a mistake in the last attempt and failed to threaten his rival.

Jorge Martín, Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaró form the second row of the grid. Marc Márquez fell back in training and was only seventh, followed by Aleix Espargaró, Álex Rins and Maverick Viñales closing the top-10. Joan Mir and Enea Bastianini complete the list of drivers who competed in Q2.

The start for the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini MotoGP is scheduled for 9 am (GMT) on Sunday (19). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

Fourthraro leads TL4. Kidneys beats Bagnaia and is second

The last free practice session started with sun amidst clouds and a dry track. The temperature was 30°C, with the asphalt hitting 39°C. The wind speed was 13 km/h.

With a hard tire at the front and a medium at the back, Fabio Quartararo opened the session at the top, 0s002 ahead of Álex Rins. Soon after, however, Rins took over, with Aleix Espargaró appearing to be second.

With 1min32s958, Michele Pirro took the lead, 0s167 better than Rins, but was short on that, as Quartararo passed 0s179 faster to take the lead.

Rins improved once more and returned to command, 0.085 ahead of Quartararo, Johann Zarco, Pirro and Aleix Espargaró following close behind. Fabio, however, dethroned the Spaniard once more, retaking the lead by turning 0s225 better than the Suzuki driver. Bagnaia was also faster and jumped to third at Misano.

Rins managed to reduce Quartararo’s lead, but only to stay within 0s096 of the Frenchman. Zarco came in third, ahead of Bagnaia, Bastianini, Pirro and Mir. Marc Márquez came in eighth.

Márquez, incidentally, dropped to 1min32s697 and jumped to sixth place before heading to the pits. Bastianini dropped to seventh, 0.071 behind the Honda rider.

Back on track after passing through the pits, Bagnaia dropped to 1min32s333 and took the lead at Misano, 0s067 better than Quartararo. Rins dropped to third, with Mir now appearing in fourth place.

With a hard tire at the front and a soft tire at the back, Jack Miller moved up to seventh place, 0s435 behind Bagnaia, the same difference supported by Bastianini, who dropped to eighth.

With just under five minutes to go, Johann Zarco reached 1min32s505 and took fourth place, 0s172 behind Bagnaia. Further back, Maverick Viñales advanced to 12th.

Shortly after, Quartararo was at 1:32s280 and took control of Bagnaia, beating the Ducati starter by 0s053 at Misano. Rins followed in third, 0s123 slower than Pecco.

Fabio managed another two good laps and extended his advantage over Bagnaia to 0s136. With the clock reset, Rins moved up to second place, reducing Quartararo’s lead to 0s090. Zarco finished fourth, with Mir, Bastianini, Nakagami, Marc Márquez, Aleix Espargaró and Miller making the top-10.

Bastianini and Marc Márquez move to Q2

The first round of the MotoGP classification was attended by big names such as Andrea Dovizioso, Franco Morbidelli, Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez. But only two would be approved for the final phase of classification.

When the first laps were tallied, Bastianini came out in the lead with 1min32s528, 0s439 better than Rossi. Iker Lecuona came in third, 0s171 below the cut-off line of the next phase.

In the sequence, Marc Márquez passed Bastianini and took the lead, but was immediately overcome by a better Morbidelli 0s076. The leadership of the Italian-Brazilian, however, was slight, as Enea improved to 1min31s876 and opened up 0s420 on the edge.

With about 9 minutes left in the session, Rossi crashed at turn 15. The Italian was unhurt, but got up quite annoyed. Valentino was coming at a slow pace to close the third lap of the session.

The pilots then headed to the pits, still with Bastianini and Morbidelli with a passport to the next phase. Marc Márquez was third, ahead of Nakagami, Binder, Pirro, Bradl, Luca Marini, Iker Lecuona, Miguel Oliveira, Álex Márquez, Rossi, Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci.

Back on track, Márquez and Nakagami passed Morbidelli who dropped to 14th. On the next spin, Takaaki was even better, but crashed at turn 9 and couldn’t complete the good spin, but lifted the bike and got back on track. Shortly before, Brad Binder had dropped to 2.

With the clock reset at Misano, Bastianini was on a good lap, but lost time in the final round and couldn’t improve, but kept the lead ahead of Marc. But behind, Luca Marini was 0s007 better than Morbidelli and took fifth place.

Thus, Bastianini and Marc go into Q2, while Nakagami starts in 13th, ahead of Michele Pirro, Marini, Morbidelli, Binder, Stefan Bradl, Álex Márquez, Lecuona, Miguel Oliveira, Danilo Petrucci, Rossi and Dovizioso.

On the way back to the pits, Bastianini slipped and fell into Carro, turn 14, but got up quickly, mounted the Desmosedici and returned to the Avintia garage without any major problems.

Bagnaia repeats Aragon and spikes pole at 1-2 with Miller

Worlds leader, Quartararo opened the final stage of the classification on provisional pole, with 1min32s097. Bagnaia came in second, followed by Pol Espargaró and Joan Mir.

On the next spin, Aleix Espargaró took the lead, beating Quartararo by 0s160. The Catalan’s lead, however, was very short, as Marc Márquez, Jorge Martín and Bagnaia overcame him in the sequence. Even so, it was Quartararo who took the first position, as he reached 1min31s367 and overcame Pecco by 0s297.

The peloton then pitted for a tire change. Alone on the track, Bastianini was 1min32s046 and moved up to sixth place, 0s679 behind Quartararo. The Italian’s lap, however, was canceled shortly after, having exceeded the limits of the track.

At the exit of the pits, Marc Márquez chose Bagnaia as his target and went to the track to try to take advantage of the Italian’s vacuum. With four minutes to go, the tactic went really wrong, as the six-time champion crashed at turn 9, the second fall for him of the day.

Shortly thereafter, Aleix Espargaró suffered the same fate as his fellow countryman and crashed at turn 15. The Aprilia rider, however, did not suffer any major injuries.

Oblivious to the rivals’ problems, Bagnaia scored 1min31s065 and jumped to the front, 0s302 better than Quartararo. Martín was third, ahead of Márquez.

With a pair of softs, Miller jumped into second, 0s249 slower than Ducati’s teammate. At the other end, Joan Mir made it back to the Suzuki pits once more, but there was no time for any adjustments and so he immediately returned to the track. On 11th.

Moments before the flag, Quartararo crashed in turn 1 and had no time to try to react in the table. With the clock reset at the Misano circuit, Zarco jumped to fifth place, 0s771 behind Bagnaia.

