Bahia registers 637 new cases of Covid-19 and another 30 deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 637 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 441 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Friday (17) also records 30 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,228,507 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,199,430 are already considered recovered, 2,335 are active and 26,742 had confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,524,295 discarded cases and 233,995 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Friday. In Bahia, 51,968 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

Bahia has already vaccinated 9,499,829 people against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.