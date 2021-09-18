Barcelona receives a firm ‘no’ from Jordi Cruyff, coach Laporta’s dream to replace Koeman, says newspaper

According to the newspaper Brand, the president of the Barcelona, Joan Laporta, evaluates changing coach if Ronald Koeman fails to reverse the currently pessimistic outlook on the team blaugrana in season. The problem is that Laporta’s big dream to lead the team in the event of the Dutchman’s departure said on Friday that he will say “no” if he receives a proposal.

According to the vehicle, former midfielder Jordi Cruyff, son of the legendary Johan Cruyff, is the leader’s favorite coolie to take the reins in the case of Koeman’s departure. However, Jordi has already warned the manager that he will not be a Barça coach.

The vehicle recalls that, in August, Cruyff had already given an interview denying any possibility of being coach of Barcelona in the near future.

“I will never replace Koeman on the bench. It would be very ugly and I have principles,” said Jordi, who has been a friend of Ronald Koeman for many years.

Still according to the Brand, he hasn’t changed his mind since then, and there’s no chance the former midfielder will be introduced as the new maroon commander.

Ronald Koeman laments during the game between Barcelona and Bayern, for the Champions League EFE/Alejandro García

“Messages are coming to Jordi all the time from Barça and probing this option if it is needed for the future, but there is no possibility that this will happen,” the newspaper explained.

“Jordi doesn’t think about betraying his friend by sitting on the bench. He values ​​friendship much more than being coach of Barcelona,” he added.

Jordi Cruyff was a midfielder and, despite not being brilliant like his father, he played for two European giants during his career: Barça and Manchester United.

He also played for the Dutch national team, playing in the 1996 Euro Cup with “A Clockwork Orange”.

As a coach, he has spells in Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Chongqing Dangdai Lifan and Shenzhen, from China, and Ecuador.