Barcelona shows interest and businessman will try to convince Pogba to close a deal

Barcelona is going through a delicate moment financially. Even so, club president Joan Laporta hopes to “clean house” this season to get back to big signings in the next window. And, according to the portal ‘Fichajes.net’, the team already has a name in mind: Paul Pogba.

According to the publication, the club got in touch with Pogba’s businessman, Mino Raiola, and expressed the desire to hire the French star. The agent, who has a good relationship with the culé president, would have mentioned that several clubs have the athlete in their sights, but would try to convince him to go to Barcelona.

Paul Pogba has a contract with Manchester United only until the end of the current season. Without signing a renewal with the Red Devils, the French ace is free to sign a pre-contract with any team from January to leave the English club for free in the middle of 2022, which would be Barça’s greatest hope.

Barcelona, ​​however, must have very heavy competition in the dispute for the signing of Pogba. In addition to United, which is still hoping to get a renewal, the midfielder is also in the sights of clubs like Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.