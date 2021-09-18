Bayern Munich thrash Bochum, but Lewandowski leaves only one | german football

New champions Bayern Munich demolished newly promoted Bochum, winner of last season’s second division. At home, this Saturday, thrashed 7-0, for the fifth round of the German Championship. How many did Lewandowski? Yes, believe the title, just one. The top scorer of the day was Kimmich, swinging the net twice. Sané, Lampropoulos (against), Gnabry and Choupo-Moting completed the score.

The victory leaves Bayern temporarily in the lead, with 13 points from five games – tied only on the debut, with Borussia Mönchengladbach, by 1 to 1. On Sunday, Wolfsburg, the only one that still has 100% success, goes dry. The green and white team closes the fifth round at home, against the second from bottom Eintracht Frankfurt. Bochum are second worst so far, with only three in the standings, just ahead of lantern Greuther Fürth.

1 of 1 Lewandowski celebrates Bayern Munich goal with Kimmich — Photo: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert Lewandowski celebrates Bayern Munich goal with Kimmich — Photo: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Bayern opened the scoring after 17 minutes, with a beautiful free kick by Sané. Kimmich scored his first at 27. Gnabry extended a little later, at 32, and Lampropoulos scored the own goal at 43.

With 4-0 on the scoreboard at halftime, it was just a matter of time before the usual top scorer came out. It didn’t take long in the second half. At 16, Lewandowski left his, seventh in five games. At the start of the season, they have 11 in seven matches, including the two in the German Super Cup and two more in their debut in the Champions League.

