Bayern Munich’s Coman undergoes emergency heart surgery

Striker Kingsley Coman, from Bayern Munich, had to undergo heart surgery this Thursday (16). In a press conference, this Friday (17), the coach of the Bavarian club, Julian Nagelsmann, explained that the player is doing well and should return to training with the group within 15 days.

Coman had a short, light heartbeat and a slight change in rhythm. Sometimes I was left with less air for a short period of time. Therefore, we performed a long-term electrocardiogram and opted for this procedure.”

The German coach explained that Coman complained of difficulty breathing, which increased the concerns of Bayern’s coaching staff, opting for surgery.

“It’s actually not something that blatant, a lot of people have it. He said he couldn’t breathe perfectly and so he had to do a lot of things. At first it wasn’t possible to detect if it was a heart problem or something in the lungs. Next Tuesday he will go do a cardiovascular workout and you won’t be out for more than a week and a half or two. That cardiac arrhythmia will be eliminated and Coman will be back at full strength. I’m very happy about that,” said Nagelsmann.

At 25, Coman is marked in the history of Bayern Munich. He was the author of the goal of the Champions League title won by the German club against PSG in the 2019/20 season. Despite six years wearing the Bavarian shirt, the player could leave the club next year and the main destination is the Premier League.