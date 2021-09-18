BC is against the limit of BRL 500 per month

Behind the request by Procon-SP to limit the Pix to R$ 500 per month is a concern that goes beyond the consumer’s right. The agency alleges that there has been an increase in kidnappings, robberies and even robbery (robbery followed by death) linked to the use of the means of payment. The Central Bank (BC) states that the measure requested by Procon-SP would not be effective and that crimes happen due to factors external to the system.

The amount of crimes in which Pix is ​​used to take money from the victim had already triggered an alert at BC, which is responsible for the payment method. On August 27, BC announced some measures to reinforce user security, including the R$1,000 limit for transactions between individuals at night (from 8 pm to 6 am).

The BC also determined a minimum period of 24 hours and a maximum of 48 hours for institutions to authorize requests from users to increase transfer limits via Pix – until then, this period did not exist.

Cybersecurity expert says that limiting Pix transactions can reduce the harm to victims, but that the measure does not increase the security of the system against fraud and other crimes.

Pix security is insufficient, says director of Procon-SP

Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP and attorney for the Public Ministry of São Paulo, said the BC needs to adopt temporary measures to limit the criminals’ actions until the authorities agree on a safer model for the system.

According to Capez, the limit of R$1,000 for Pix at night is insufficient to curb cases of robbery and kidnapping, and can even encourage more violent crimes. “This measure will allow the victim to remain in the hands of the kidnapper until dawn. The crime adapts quickly to these conditions.”

A survey by Record TV based on data from the Public Security Secretariat of SP points to a 70% increase in cases of lightning kidnapping from January to July 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. O UOL requested data on Pix-related crimes in the state, but the Public Security Secretariat of SP did not inform.

Limit of R$ 500 and quarantine for Pix use

Capez said that Procon-SP met with BC directors to request two immediate measures:

Limit transfers via Pix between R$500 and R$1,000 per person every 30 days

Prevent users from using Pix within the first 30 days of opening a bank account

With the low limit every 30 days, Procon-SP expects there to be a significant drop in the number of violent crimes, as the criminals’ gain would not compensate for the risk.

The 30-day period to use Pix in new accounts would have the objective of making it difficult to use “oranges” in the movement of money. As Pix transfers money instantly and free of charge, criminals use fake accounts created on behalf of third parties to move and withdraw funds.

“Since there is no refund, the money is quickly withdrawn. The BC’s argument that the operation is traceable does not matter,” says Capez.

The director of Procon-SP claims that Pix has brought many benefits to the population and has managed to include millions of Brazilians in the banking system, but that authorities need to carefully debate a safer model.

We need to listen to the Public Ministry, the police, the security secretariats, because the lives that go away never come back.

Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP

BC says transfer limit is setback

The BC stated in a note that transactions suspected of fraud on Pix represent only 0.0001% of the total amount — which is equivalent to approximately 11,000 suspicious transactions per month.

It is important to note that there is no record of a fraud situation in the Pix infrastructures. The causes are all external to the ecosystem, mostly the result of social engineering or issues related to public safety.

central bank

Regarding the Procon-SP proposal, the BC stated that the transfer limitation would not be effective and would harm more than 100 million citizens, in addition to more than half of the companies in Brazil.

The BC also stated that “banks and other institutions that offer Pix must establish maximum value limits according to the customer profile, and customers can adjust such limits through the application or internet banking, with the request for reduction having immediate mandatory effect” .

Any measure to restrict the use of Pix would be a setback for Brazil, which would only lead criminals to migrate to money theft (the measure would lead people to return to intensive use of money) or crimes involving other payment instruments , keeping the population vulnerable.

central bank

Decreases losses but does not increase security

Armando Santos, responsible for payment solutions at Kryptus, a company specializing in encryption and cybersecurity, says that limiting transactions on Pix is ​​a way to reduce the damage suffered by victims, but that it doesn’t solve security flaws in the system.

“As a temporary solution, it is an interesting proposal, but it is necessary to create mechanisms to identify fraudsters for a more effective solution”, he says.

Santos affirms that it is necessary to tighten penalties for criminals, increase the agility of investigative procedures and create channels that allow immediate blocking of suspicious accounts.

“Today there is a very slow process, whether in financial institutions or in the courts itself.”

According to Santos, the government should also invest in educational campaigns to guide the population on how to protect themselves from coups and avoid criminal actions.