Benefit of R$4,000 will be given to drivers who convert their vehicles to CNG in Manaus

Manaus/AM – A campaign launched this Thursday (16), will benefit transport workers in Manaus, to encourage more than 200 drivers to convert their vehicles to the use of natural gas in vehicles.

According to Cigás, a benefit in the amount of R$4,000 will be granted to 250 taxi drivers, application drivers and fleet owners, who are in full activity.

According to the technical-commercial director of Cigás, Clovis Correia, vehicular natural gas is an element of support for users at a time of high fuel prices.

“With natural gas for vehicles, the consumer gains another alternative. So when fueling the car, it can use ultra vehicular gas or another fuel depending on the economy. Today, according to data from the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency), this economy with vehicular gas ranges between 40% and 47%, so in fact it is an important ally, especially for those who drive a lot”, he pointed out.

The representative of WDG Automotiva, a company specialized in vehicle conversion for CNG, Wallace Silva, highlighted the measure as a milestone for Manaus and, mainly, an action that brings positive results for the consumer’s pocket.

“The savings are between 40 and 60%, for sure you are hostage to gasoline and alcohol. Today, natural gas is a clean fuel, in addition to being good for the environment, it is good for the customer’s pocket. It is a very significant savings for the day to day”, he evaluated.

How to participate

– To participate, those interested will have to convert the vehicle with a fifth generation kit or higher, starting this Thursday (09/16), in a workshop accredited by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), and regularize the vehicle documentation with the State Department of Transit of Amazonas (Detran-AM).

After that, the participant must access the website www.usegnv.cigas-am.com.br to submit the documents for analysis by Cigás. If he meets the criteria, the driver will have access to a check in the amount of R$4,000. The complete regulation of the campaign is available on the website www.usegnv.cigas-am.com.br.

The campaign is valid from September 16, 2021 to September 16, 2022, or until the 250 incentives are exhausted.