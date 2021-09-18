Best Selling Car Prices Rise More Than Inflation

It’s no secret that the auto industry has suffered severely from the pandemic. Automakers have already had to face the closure of factories and dealerships. More recently, the semiconductor and raw material supply crisis has put more pressure on the market.

The result can be seen in the constant increase in the prices of 0 km cars in Brazil. Demand is still heated, while supply has not returned to normal, which worsened the price situation.

In most cases, the evolution of the values ​​charged by automobiles surpassed – and a lot – the official inflation registered by the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index), calculated by the IBGE.

For this comparison, the values ​​of the entry versions of ten of the best-selling cars in Brazil in August were considered with those charged for the equivalent configuration at the car’s launch.

By release, we consider a generation change or major visual or mechanical change. Cars like the Toyota Corolla Cross, which debuted this year, and the Hyundai Creta, which recently underwent a restyle, were left out for not having completed a year on the market.

The biggest increase is precisely in the best-selling vehicle in Brazil last month. The current generation of Fiat Strada debuted in the Brazilian market in June 2020. Its cheaper version cost BRL 63,590 while today the model doesn’t come out for less than BRL 84,390. The increase was 32.71%. Official inflation in the period was 10.62%, three times less. Correcting the launch value only by the IPCA, the price would be BRL 70,347.

Another example is the Volkswagen Gol. Its last major update came in July 2018, when the long-lived hatchback received the automatic transmission option. At that time, your cheaper version cost BRL 44,990, whereas today it doesn’t cost less than BRL 66,560. The price rose 47.94%, while the IPCA in the period was 16.48%. Its launch value corrected only by the official index would be R$ 52,406.

The Renault Kwid was launched in June 2017 with the proposal of being the cheapest car in Brazil. So much so that it cost BRL 29,990. Today, however, its more basic version, without air conditioning or power steering, comes out for BRL 48,290. The price rose 61.02%, while the IPCA since then has been 29.13%. Its price corrected only for official inflation would be BRL 36,383.

Among the best sellers, the car that took off the price index the least was the Hyundai HB20. The car was released in September 2012 and was priced from BRL 31,995, leaving today for BRL 60,390. The increase of 88.75% seems high, but inflation in the period was 67.31%. The difference between the official price and the value corrected only by the IPCA is one of the smallest. If the value were corrected only for inflation, the car should cost BRL 53,531.

Check out the price increase of the most cars sold since the launch

The table is in order of release