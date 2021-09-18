Best top-of-the-line phone to import | September 2021

Highlight of each cell phone

OnePlus 9 — Android with fluidity and improved design ASUS ROG Phone 5 — For those who want a killer smartphone gamer ULEPHONE Armor 11 5G — Advanced Connectivity and Resistance ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip — Flip camera and big screen are the highlights POCO F3 — Advanced performance without sacrificing budget

Tired of national options and looking for the best imported cell phone to buy? In our guide you will find good options to pay little and have a device with quality and performance superior to many famous brands in Brazil. It is increasingly common to search for imported cell phones, as they usually offer a better experience for less. In this guide you will find the better options for advanced models to have the best experience possible. Our guide brings together offers from partner stores like GearBest and Banggood, but we also include offers from national retailers in case you don’t want to wait several weeks to receive the device.

BEST CELL PHONE

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Starting our list, we have the ASUS ROG Phone 5, a device that was introduced in 2021 as the direct evolution of the ROG Phone 3, including punctual evolutions when compared to the previous generation, which ensured some important improvements to keep the title of best smartphone gamer in the world. Marketplace. Among the noteworthy highlights for the ASUS ROG Phone 5, we have that it offers a great 144Hz AMOLED screen, powerful Ssm with intense bass, triggers make a difference in games, battery lasts a lot and fast recharge time.

OTHER OPTIONS

OnePlus 9

Unsurprisingly, OnePlus has always been very competent at making advanced devices, and as expected, OnePlus 9 honors the brand’s legacy, bringing hardware updates and generally pleasing, especially those who are more demanding. In it, in addition to giving a new visual identity to the main line of the brand, we also have hardware delivery that promises to deliver good performance, which includes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, in addition to offering a screen 6.55″ AMOLED Full HD+ with 120Hz refresh rate.

POCO F3

Can be considered the direct heir of the Pocophone F1, the POCO F3 arrived on the market with the mission to please especially users who want a current device and with advanced hardware without sacrificing so much budget. In summary of what we consider to be highlights for it, we have the offer of a beautiful 120 Hz AMOLED screen, powerful and balanced stereo sound, great battery life, fast recharge time and good camera for photos.

ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip

Direct heir of the Zenfone 8, the ASUS Zenfone 8 Flip arrived on the market betting on keeping a good part of what we saw in the Zenfone 7 and updating the base hardware, which means to say that it brings the Snapdragon 888 embedded. In addition, we have the well-known screen without interruptions thanks to the flip mechanism that allows the use of the triple set of cameras both in front and in the rear and a battery with 5,000 mAh.

ULEPHONE Armor 11

To close our list, we have the ULEPHONE Armor 11, a device that has hardware a little simpler than the others in this selection, but earns points for offering a good amount of RAM and storage, in addition to 5G connectivity and obvious resistance thanks to IP68, IP69K certifications. and MIL-STD-810G. Speaking of specs, we have a 6.8″ IPS LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, 5,200 mAh battery and 48MP main camera.

