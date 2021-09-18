Bil Araújo is denied by Globo after controversial speech in A Fazenda 2021

THE Globe decided to deny a line of Bil Araújo over the On the edge. The ex-BBB, who was also on the survival reality, spoke in The Farm 2021, last Wednesday (15), who was instructed to give up the André Marques program because he was diagnosed with a severe urinary infection.

“You know that reality show that everyone loses weight? I caught urine infection there. It was pretty heavy. If they had shown everything… But the guys don’t know”, fired the model, which implied that he was instructed to leave production.

Globo’s communication, however, took a stand on the matter this Thursday (16). “There was no guidance on any decision in the competition, nor any prohibition on talking about the matter”, he declared, in a note sent to Leo Dias.

In the first days at A Fazenda, in addition to trying to justify his departure from No Limite, Bil Araújo also found time to talk about his controversial romance with Karol Conká during BBB 2021.

“People who have done me wrong, I do not wish them harm. Not for the other one there. I want God in my heart”, declared the ex-BBB.

In rebuttal to the statements, the rapper reposted the video on her networks with an emoji of laughter. After the singer left Globo’s reality show, the model refused to participate in the documentary A Vida After Tompo, starring the famous and produced by Globoplay.

It is worth remembering that Arcrebiano was presented with much mockery and irony as one of the confirmed participants in A Fazenda 2021, last week.

On the occasion, the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro tried to make a suspense before revealing who it was and, among the clues provided by the famous man, he “lived on the edge”.

Immediately, the journalists who were on the spot caught the reference and kicked his name, claiming that he was one of the participants in this year’s No Limite reality show on Globo.

To perform, he would be required to use his stakes in the two competing realities, as he became known nationally a few months ago after joining the BBB.