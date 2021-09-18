Boeing test pilot will be charged with using ‘Jedi’ techniques with the 737 MAX

The investigation into the two fatal accidents involving the Boeing 737 MAX could lead to the arrest of a test pilot for the American manufacturer.

Boeing 737 MAX during demonstration flight – Image: Oleg V. Belyakov / CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons





The US Attorney’s Office is indicating that it will prosecute Mark Forkner, former Boeing test pilot and flight technician for the 737 MAX, who after certification suffered two fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 people. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mark knew of the problems with the MCAS and that he would not be introduced to the pilots of the 737 MAX, but he still would not have acted against this attitude and his company.

The crimes he will be accused of have not yet been revealed, but the pilot has been in the focus of authorities for some time, as in 2019 emails exchanged between him and the FAA (US Civil Aviation Agency) showed that MCAS it would be excluded from the aircraft’s flight and training manual because “it would be outside the normal flight envelope of the jet”.

In other emails, Mark explicitly stated that he would be using “Jedi” techniques for the training to be accepted by the FAA, making a reference to the scene from the Star Wars saga movie, specifically “Episode IV: A New Hope”.

In the scene of the film, which you see below, Obi-Wan and Luke Skywalker are approached by guards (clones) and the Jedi Master makes a mental game so that the C3PO and R2D2 androids are not searched. In this way, he avoids the police approach, performing a ploy that has become known as the “Jedi Trick” and is sometimes referred to as deceiving authorities.

In January of this year, Boeing signed a billionaire deal with the US court to end the US government’s prosecution process. In this process, two employees were cited as guilty, including Mark Forkner who, because the process was closed, was not tried.



