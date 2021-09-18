Bolsa Família pays the first group of the 6th installment of the aid this Friday (17)

The deposits of the sixth installment of the emergency aid will be released as of this Friday, the 17th. The first to receive the penultimate payments of R$ 150, R$ 250 and R$ 375 are the beneficiaries of the family allowance.

Still in 2020, when the first round of emergency aid was released, the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família were included by the Federal Government as eligible for the benefit.

Since then, the original payments of R$189 from the cash transfer program have been suspended, allowing these people to receive larger and more advantageous amounts.

It is worth remembering that it is not possible to accumulate both benefits, the payment of the one with the highest value prevails. Another point to note is the deposit schedule of the emergency aidl for Bolsa Família, which does not have to worry about a new routine, as the original schedule was maintained.

This means that the payment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família takes place on the last ten working days of each month. The order of deposits follows the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

In this way, citizens living in poverty and extreme poverty whose NIS ends at 1, receive the sixth installment today, 17.

During Saturday and Sunday, the calendar of emergency aid has a break, resuming next Monday, 20th, with the final NIS 2, and so on. It is important to mention that this public also receives the benefit through the digital social savings account, managed by the Caixa Tem application.

Bolsa Família beneficiaries can use the same services and tools as the general public. In other words, pay slips, recharge your cell phone, make online purchases using your virtual debit card, and much more.

The advantage is that, unlike the general public, Bolsa Família does not need to wait for a new calendar to carry out withdrawals and transfers via TED and DOC. These functions are available on the same day of deposit.

Full calendar of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

NIS final 1st installment 2nd installment 3rd installment 4th portion 5th installment 6th portion 7th portion 1 04/16 05/18 6/17 07/19 08/18 09/17 10/18 two 04/19 05/19 06/18 07/20 08/19 09/20 10/19 3 04/20 05/20 21/06 21/07 08/20 21/09 10/20 4 22/04 05/21 22/06 07/22 8/23 22/09 10/21 5 23/04 05/24 6/23 7/23 8/24 09/23 10/22 6 26/04 05/25 6/24 7/26 8/25 9/24 10/25 7 27/04 05/26 6/25 27/07 08/26 9/27 10/26 8 04/28 27/05 06/28 7/28 8/27 9/28 10/27 9 04/29 05/28 06/29 7/29 08/30 09/29 10/28 0 04/30 05/31 06/30 7/30 31/08 09/30 10/29

Laura Alvarenga Laura Alvarenga has a degree in Journalism from the Triângulo University Center in Uberlândia – MG. He started his career in the field of press consultancy, spent some years working in small local print newspapers and is now engaged in a career in online journalism through the FDR portal.