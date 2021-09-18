Bolsonaro Effect: wood on the stove, cart in the street, candle in the living room and bone on the plate

Jair Bolsonaro, the executioner of the Planalto, achieved the ‘feat’ of returning Brazil to the 1990s, in relation to the consumption of animal protein. Yes, for 25 years Brazilians did not eat so little meat. Important: any type of meat.

It also managed to shoot 40% of the population – read: 85 million people!! – in the so-called ‘food insecurity’, a condition in which a person either does not eat the three meals a day properly or even does not eat every day.

A growing number of Brazilians turn to bovine and pork tripe, and wings and feet of birds as animal protein for their meals. Meals that are being prepared, incidentally, on wood stoves because of the price of gas.

Soon – let no one doubt it –, in addition to the millions of homes with electricity already cut due to lack of payment, we will have millions more lighting the rooms, with candles and lanterns, since there will be no other viable alternative.

More: the time of popular cars has passed – whether for the price of new or used cars, or for the price of fuel. Soon, not even the motorcycles will be able to travel. Let’s get ready to live with bicycles and carts.

THE WORST ‘PRESIDENT’ IN HISTORY

Anyone who imagines that 600,000 killed by Covid-19 is the worst part of this catastrophe called Jair Bolsonaro, or the insane insistence on launching a coup d’état, putting an end to our young democracy, doesn’t miss out on waiting.

The world (virtually the whole) is growing fast, and the economic recovery, especially in the United States, is stupendous. As a result, global demand for commodities – agricultural and minerals – will continue to push prices up.

To imagine that, with the 2022 elections approaching, and with his imminent defeat to the São Bernardo miscreant, Queiroz’s friend will not resume hostilities against democracy, is to believe in the innocence of the just mentioned above, Lula da Silva.

With this, the dollar will continue at the heights of Everest and inflationary pressure will rise as the equity of the Clan das Rachadinhas. To make matters worse, the Central Bank will raise interest rates, reducing economic activity.

All things being equal, we are heading towards one of the worst – if not the worst – four years of government since redemocratization. ‘Bolsocaro’ will be remembered for its superlative numbers in every possible and imaginable area:

Inflation, Covid deaths, overpricing (1.000%), dollar, gasoline, cracks, gas, burning, unemployment, secret spending, parliamentary amendments, broken promises, health ministers, bullshit said and done, lies, supporters, or rather, heads of cattle, etc etc etc.

