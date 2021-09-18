Bolsonaro would have asked for a withdrawal in the vaccination of teenagers after seeing the Jovem Pan program

Bolsonaro demanded a review of the recommendation on the vaccination of adolescents from the Ministry of Health after listening to a program by Jovem Pan. The commentators of the station have defended the president’s position in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

During the program The Drops on the Is, broadcast on Tuesday 14, the commentator Ana Paula Henkel, Ana Paula do Vôlei, quoted an excerpt from the Ministry of Health’s “National Plan for the Operation of Vaccination Against Covid-19” that contraindicates immunization for children under 18 .

“Attention: it is recommended that, before any vaccination, the information provided by the manufacturer(s) about the vaccine(s) to be administered is verified in the package insert(s) and the respective manufacturer(s) (s). So far, in Brazil, vaccination against covid-19 is not indicated for individuals under 18 years old”, states the text, last updated on Monday 13.

The commentator continued citing data from the US Centers for Disease Control on possible reactions to immunized adolescents in adolescents and argued that the group should not be immunized.

But, contrary to what Ana Paula said, the CDC itself claims that cases of adverse effects are rare and that adolescents should not stop being vaccinated.

After watching the program, the president would have called Minister Queiroga and demanded a position on the matter.

Also during the exhibition of the program, the president contacted the commentator Augusto Nunes, stating, according to the journalist, that he had spoken with Queiroga, and the minister would have asked to advise that the immunizing agent would be for “minors with comorbidity who want to get the vaccine”.

Shortly thereafter, the program reproduced an audio from the Minister of Health, in which he stated that the vaccination of adolescents had only been approved for adolescents with comorbidities.

“In relation to vaccination against Covid-19 for adolescents, there is a law, approved by the National Congress, which places adolescents as a priority group, as long as it is approved by Anvisa and within the regulation of the Ministry of Health. the Ministry of Health included adolescents with comorbidities as a priority group.. So, those who have comorbidities will use the Pfizer vaccine, which is the vaccine registered with Anvisa and approved for this purpose”, read the message.

However, prior to September 12, the Ministry of Health website commemorated the inclusion of the 12 to 17-year-old group in the national vaccination calendar.

In the president’s live, on Thursday 16, the minister of Health admitted that the request to review the vaccination in teenagers came from President Bolsonaro, who tried to dodge saying that it was just a “recommendation”.

In an official note, the Ministry of Health excluded the guidance on vaccination for the group of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, without comorbidities. The folder states that the new orientation “is based, among other factors, in scientific evidence that consider the low risk of death or more serious cases of Covid-19 in this audience”.

“We have these children and teenagers who took these vaccines that were not recommended for them”, said Queiroga, in a press conference.

In Brazil, the group of teenagers is receiving the immunizing agent from Pfizer, authorized by Anvisa for use in children under 18, and used in several other countries, such as the United States, Canada, France and Portugal.

