Border agents find two abandoned children in the US | World

US Border Patrol agents rescued on Tuesday (14) a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old baby abandoned on the US-Mexico border, in the Rio Grande region, near Eagle Pass, a city located in the US state of Texas. Information is from Fox News.

In a statement, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – US Customs and Border Protection – said the two children are Honduran brothers.

They were found when agents on a boat noticed “an unusual color” on the riverbank.

The agents found a note identifying the nationality and age of the children, who were safely rescued and did not need medical attention.

Crossing Mexico and the USA: in the midst of the migratory crisis, babies and children are abandoned at the border

It is the last recorded case of children abandoned at the border, often by smugglers, in hopes of being picked up by the Border Patrol and released to family members already in the US.

In June, the Border Patrol released a video of a 5-year-old girl wandering the border alone after being abandoned. Another video showed a 5-year-old boy shouting “don’t go!” after being abandoned along the US-Mexico border.

A Department of Health and Human Services (DHS) official told Fox News on Wednesday that 18,847 abandoned children were found in August on the US-Mexico border.

A group of 140 Brazilians was detained on Thursday (16) after illegally crossing the border between Mexico and the United States. Data from the US Customs and Border Protection agency reveal that the number of Brazilians illegally crossing the southern US border has set a record over the past ten months. From October 2020 to August of this year, 46,410 Brazilians were detained — six times more than a similar period before.

In August alone, 9,098 attempted the crossing, the highest since the start of fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021).

