Botafogo files an application for the centralization of civil debts based on the SAF Law

O Botafogo remains active in its actions in favor of the institution’s economic and financial recovery. The Club filed with the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro, last Thursday night, a request to centralize its civil debts, based on the “Club-Company Law”, the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol.

Strictly complying with the provisions contained in the legislation, Botafogo is focused on finalizing a structured plan for payment of creditors – based on the allocation of 20% of its current monthly income to the payment of debts, as established by Law – to present him to justice.

“We are walking consciously, gradually and firmly in the process of restructuring Botafogo. There is an evident basis in the SAF that reaffirms our alignment with the Law. The Club is aware of its financial reality and intends to sign agreements within the limits of its capacity”, highlighted the CEO Jorge Braga.

The main beneficiaries of Botafogo’s lawsuits in court will be the creditors themselves. With the structuring and ordering of debts, the Club will be able to reorganize itself administratively, preserve cash for daily operation, fulfill its obligations, achieve sporting results and thus attract new investments in a virtuous cycle.