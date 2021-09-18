Botafogo meets Marcelo Chamusca in a duel against Náutico this Saturday at Nilton Santos

O Botafogo test his good phase this Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), against the Nautical, at Nilton Santos. The match marks the coach’s reunion Marcelo Chamusca with the Alvinegros.

The owners of the house consolidated themselves in the G-4 of the Serie B. Botafogo achieved a sequence of good results that took them to the third position, with 41 points.

But once again, the cariocas won’t have the coach at the edge of the field Enderson Moreira. The commander was punished by the STJD and will fulfill his last game of suspension. With this, the team will be managed by the assistant Luís Fernando Flores, who must maintain the formation that started the rout on the Londoner.

Alvinegros will still not have the right-back Rafael. The new hire asked for two weeks to improve the physical part.

On the other side, coach Marcelo Chamusca saw Botafogo rock after his departure. But the coach was hired by Náutico to return with the Pernambuco team to the G-4.

Nautical looks for a good result to get closer to the access group. Pernambucans are with 35 points, six below the CRB.

For this match, Chamusca will have the debut of Junior Tavares. However, defensive midfielder Rhaldney will be embezzled, suspended.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO X NAUTICO

Local: Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: September 18, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 4:30 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Gustavo Rodrigues de Oliveira (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Jonathan; Barreto, Pedro Castro, Marco Antônio and Chay; Warley and Rafael Navarro

Technician: Luís Fernando Flores (assistant)

NAUTICAL: Alex Alves, Hereda, Rafael Ribeiro, Camutanga and Júnior Tavares; Djavan, Matheus Trindade, Luiz Henrique and Jean Carlos; Vinicius and Paiva

Technician: Marcelo Chamusca