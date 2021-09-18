Bottle rises 5% in a month and is closer to R$ 100; see fuel prices – 09/17/2021 – Market

Fuel prices remained high at the pumps this week, according to the ANP (National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency), renewing historical records that have provoked a reaction even from government allies Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the agency, gasoline and diesel were 0.3% more expensive during the week, reaching an average price of R$ 6.076 and R$ 4.709 per liter, respectively. Ethanol and natural gas for vehicles rose 1.1% and 0.6%, to R$4.704 per liter and R$4.146 per cubic meter.

The gas canister hit R$ 98.33, up 1.5% compared to the previous week. It is the fuel that has shown the greatest increase in recent weeks. In a month, according to the ANP, the price of the cylinder has risen by 5%.

The rise in fuel prices has been going on since the end of 2020, following the recovery in international oil prices and the exchange rate devaluation, and has strong impacts on inflation and on President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity.

This week, Petrobras entered the sights of authorities in Brasília, with criticism of its pricing policy coming even from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, for whom the pace of readjustments in Brazil is faster than in other countries.

On another front, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said that the company should be remembered “that Brazilians are its shareholders” and should “share with the Brazilian people what little wealth is”.

The statements made the company’s shares appear among the main casualties of the Brazilian Stock Exchange on Tuesday (14), when statements by government officials raised concerns among investors about possible political interventions in the state-owned company.

On the same day, in a hearing at the Chamber, the president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, had stated that the price of fuel in the country includes the company’s production cost and that any state intervention in the values ​​would need to be compensated by the public coffers.

“Petrobras is a mixed capital company subject to strict governance. There is no room for any type of adventure within the company, there isn’t”, said the executive.

Luna was appointed to the state-owned company amid a movement of dissatisfaction from the Pocket Support base with the rise in prices at the beginning of the year. In his inauguration, he promised to follow the price policy, but he has practiced a slower frequency of readjustments than his predecessor, Roberto Castello Branco.

Still, since the week of Silva and Luna’s inauguration, in April, the price of gasoline has already risen 6.8% at the stations. Diesel has an accumulated increase of 4.4% and gas cylinders, 11.9% — leading Congress to speed up the debate on the granting of a subsidy for the purchase of this fuel by low-income families.

On Tuesday, Congressman Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) completed a project report that provides for the payment of half the value of the cylinder to families enrolled in social programs of the federal government, subsidy financed by Cide (Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain) and by the federal government’s revenue from oil production.

To try to contain the damage, President Bolsonaro has thrown the responsibility on the states and decided to anticipate this week changes in the fuel sector that would, according to the government, have the objective of increasing competition by reducing prices.

In an MP (provisional measure) issued on Monday (13), he immediately declared the term of validity of another text from August that allows for the direct sale of ethanol between plants and service stations and the possibility that service stations sell fuel from other brands.