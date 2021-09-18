Bottle with 1984 message sent from Japan is found in Hawaii

A glass bottle containing a message was dropped into the ocean by high school students in Japan as part of an experiment in 1984. This week, 37 years later, it was found in Hawaii (USA), about 7,000 kilometers away, by a 9-year-old girl.

The message on the bottle, titled “Investigating Ocean Currents,” was written by students and placed on the Kuroship Current near Miyajima Island in western Japan as part of a school project on the topic.

In the bottle, the sealed letter, dated July 1984, asked whoever found it to return it to school, called Colegio Choshi.

The child who found the object, named Abbie Graham, age 9, according to local media, was walking with her family on a beach near the town of Hilo, Hawaii, when she discovered it. The bottle traveled about 7,000 kilometers.

The school said in a press release that it released 450 bottles in 1984 and another 300 in 1985 as part of its research into ocean currents.

So far, 51 have been found and returned. However, the school added, this is the only bottle found since 2002.

Other bottles from the experiment ended up in Washington State, the United States, Canada, the Philippines and the Marshall Islands, in the central Pacific.

Mayumi Kanda, a former student at the school who was a member of the science club in 1984, said she was surprised that the bottle had reappeared after such a long time.

She said hearing the news “revived the nostalgic memory of my high school days.”

Choshi High School said its students planned to write to Abbie to thank her for returning it. They said they will include a miniature Tairyo-bata — a type of fisherman’s flag used to indicate good fishing — with the letter as a gift.

