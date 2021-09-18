Brasileirão reschedules three games for Flamengo and Atlético-MG; see details

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has rescheduled three games valid for the Brasileirão this Thursday (16). Fighting for the titles of Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores da América, Flamengo and Atlético-MG are involved in late matches of the competition.

The first is Athletico x Flamengo, valid for the 4th round of the Brasileirão, and will take place on November 2nd. Afterwards, Atlético-MG vs Grêmio and Flamengo vs Atlético-GO, which took place for the 19th round, were scheduled for November 3 and 5, respectively.

With the change, Flamengo will have a tight schedule between the end of September and the beginning of October. The first opponent will be Atlético-MG on September 31, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

Soon after, on October 2, Flamengo travels to Paraná to face Athletico in the Arena da Baixada. Three days later, they take Atlético-GO in Rio de Janeiro, before ending up against Chapecoense on October 7th.

It is noteworthy that there will still be the game between Flamengo and Grêmio for the 2nd round of Brasileirão. However, if the club led by Renato Gaúcho moves to the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, more games for the current Brazilian champions could be postponed.

See CBF’s changes in the three Brasileirão games:

Athletico Paranaense vs Flamengo (4th round)

Date: November 2 (Tuesday)

Schedule: to be defined

Location: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba (PR)

Atlético-MG vs Grêmio (19th round)

Date: November 3 (Wednesday)

Time: 9 pm

Location: Mineirão Stadium, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Flamengo vs Atlético-GO (19th round)

Date: November 5th (Friday)

Time: 9:30 pm

Location: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

