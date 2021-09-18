Brazil approaches 590 thousand deaths by Covid; moving average remains stable for the 3rd day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (17) 467 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 589,744 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 546 –above the 500 mark for the fourth day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -10% and points out a trend of stability for the third day, after 22 consecutive days of falling.

The number of cases registered in 24 hours, 35,140, ​​was once again the highest in almost a month, but this is due to the insertion of more than 20 thousand cases held by São Paulo, for the second day, after adjustment in notifications system (understand below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 5 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the comparison between the numbers at the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (11): 468

Sunday (12): 473

Monday (13): 467

Tuesday (14): 520

Wednesday (15): 597

Thursday (16): 582

Friday (17): 546

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Three states appear with an upward trend in deaths: Minas Gerais, Rondônia and Piauí.

Amapá and Rondônia they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins. The state of RO, however, reduced the total number of deaths by 2 after verifying cases of duplicity.

the state of Rio de Janeiro did not release new data until this Friday night. According to the state secretariat, the systems that concentrate the data are undergoing updating, which made it impossible to close the daily balance sheet.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,102,536 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 35,140 of those confirmed on the last day –highest record since the 19th of August (when we had 35,793). The moving average in the last 7 days was 18,273 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of -12% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, starting to indicate stability after 18 days in fall.

This shift to stability occurred because the state of São Paulo alone again included more than 20,000 cases in its daily balance sheet at once. Now there were 23,586 new diagnoses of the disease. The state secretariat reported that this number is almost entirely related to cases that occurred from the beginning of the pandemic until July this year, which started to count after an adjustment in the system that centralizes data (E-SUS). This error did not harm the death count., which takes place through another system (Sivep). Of the amount, only 153 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the secretariat.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 589,744

589,744 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 467

467 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 546 (14-day variation: -10%)

546 (14-day variation: -10%) Total confirmed cases: 21,102,536

21,102,536 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 35,140

35,140 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 18,273 (variation in 14 days: -12%)

On the rise (3 states): RO, MG, PI

RO, MG, PI In stability (14 states): RR, PR, AC, AP, SC, TO, RN, PE, SP, PB, RS, PA, MT, ES

RR, PR, AC, AP, SC, TO, RN, PE, SP, PB, RS, PA, MT, ES Falling (8 states and the DF): AL, BA, DF, CE, GO, MA, AM, MS, SE

AL, BA, DF, CE, GO, MA, AM, MS, SE Did not disclose (1 state): RJ

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

The Brazilian population that is fully immunized against Covid, that is, that completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second dose or the single dose of vaccines, increased from 37%. There are 79,314,211 Brazilians, which corresponds to 37.18% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who took the first dose of vaccines and are partially immunized are 141,085,194, which corresponds to 66.14% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 267,428 people..

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 220,666,833 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

2 out of 5 states with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 States with rising deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

3 out of 5 states with stable deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

4 out of 5 States with falling deaths — Photo: Art Editoria/G1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

ES: -15%

MG: +24%

RJ: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 20h on Thursday (16), it was at +5% (stability)

SP: -10%

DF: -30%

GO: -40%

MS: -51%

MT: -15%

AC: 0%

AM: -44%

AP: 0%

PA: -13%

RO: +60%

RR: +12%

TO: -4%

AL: -17%

BA: -23%

EC: -38%

MA: -42%

PB: -11%

PE: -9%

PI: +23%

RN: -5%

SE: -94%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month