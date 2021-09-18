Brazil has a record 30 million people earning up to one minimum wage | Economy

In Brazil of high inflation, 30.2 million people – little more than the entire population of Venezuela – survive on even the minimum wage. Never have so many been in this condition. The number of Brazilians who get a monthly income of up to R$ 1,100, obtained from work, reached a record high.

The numbers are part of a study prepared by the IDados consultancy, based on the indicators of the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) for the second quarter.

“People are finding a different job market than the one that existed before the pandemic. It is a market in which many companies have failed, gone bankrupt. Most of the employment options no longer exist”, says Bruno Ottoni, researcher at IDados and author of the survey .

“Many people enter the market on their own or informally, and these people tend to have a lower income than those who work with a portfolio”, he adds.

As a proportion of the total employed persons in Brazil, they are 34.4% of workers receiving up to one minimum wage – the level is also the highest ever calculated since the beginning of the historical series, in 2012.

What the research therefore reveals is that Brazilians can even get some kind of work, either informally or self-employed, but they are being poorly paid. And this difficulty takes on even more dramatic contours because household budgets have been eroded by the rise in food, electricity and fuel: in the 12-month accumulated period, inflation is already close to 10%.

With more informality, the unemployment rate goes from 14.7% to 14.1%

“For this portion of the population that already has a very low income, the situation is even more worrying, because a large part of inflation affects this segment of the population more strongly,” says Ottoni.

Throughout the historical series, which began in 2012, the smallest number of workers earning up to one minimum wage was observed at the height of the pandemic, when many Brazilians left the market because of the health crisis, especially the poorest. In the third quarter of last year, 17.6 million people had a salary equivalent to the minimum.

“The share of GDP that goes to work is not that small, but it is very unevenly distributed. There is a very large fraction of Brazilian workers receiving a very low salary”, says Ricardo Paes de Barros, head professor at Insper.

In a detailed cut, the numbers of the IDados survey show an even more perverse scenario for some groups. Of the 30.2 million workers who earn up to the minimum wage, nearly 20 million are black.

Today, 43.1% of employed blacks receive up to R$ 1.1 thousand. In the fourth quarter of 2015, at the best moment of the historical series, 34.4% earned up to the minimum wage.

In the same profession, white men earn more than twice as much as black women

“Affirmative action policies have had important results. There are many university access policies, but we had fewer policies in the labor market”, says Ottoni. “Despite the fact that the country had a gain in schooling for the black population, the advances were not expressive in the labor market.”

Miracle and magic in the budget

In Salvador, manicurist Creude Gomes, 44, saw her income from work drop by half after the pandemic began. Today, she earns R$150 per month. Before, I earned R$300.

1 of 2 Creude Gomes, 44, saw his income from work drop by half — Photo: Personal archive Creude Gomes, 44, saw his income from work drop by half — Photo: Personal archive

“Because of the pandemic, many customers stopped doing nails. Now, one or the other is slowly coming back,” he says.

With the drop in income and the rise in prices, the manicurist says he makes a “miracle” in the home budget. You’ve already cut the meat from your purchases, for example. “We keep looking for what is most affordable in order to survive,” he says.

The small relief in Creude’s budget comes from Emergency Assistance – she receives R$ 375 per month – but even that didn’t stop the manicurist from delaying her daughter’s tuition at a private school.

“It’s already five months late,” he says. The monthly fee is R$ 400, and the daughter, who is in the ninth grade, has a 50% scholarship.

Basic basket already consumes up to 65% of the minimum wage, shows Dieese

High inflation and lower Emergency Aid reduce the quality of the dish made by the poorest

Basic basket already consumes more than half of the Brazilian minimum wage

Also in Salvador, at the home of Sueli Jesus, 43, high inflation turned the main dish into chicken and egg. “It’s what’s most affordable. We learned to do magic with the price of food.”

Unable to find a job, she is a beneficiary of Emergency Assistance and started selling popsicles to supplement her income. With summer approaching, he hopes to get between R$100 and R$150.

Sueli lives with his son and has the help of his retired father to pay the expenses of the house. Every month you also receive a basic food basket.

“Things were already bad and, with this pandemic, everything became even more difficult”, he says. “I’ve already spread resumes in various places and for all areas.”

And what is it possible to do?

With a high number of low-paid workers, the country has a long way to go to ensure the productive inclusion of Brazilians.

According to Ricardo Paes de Barros, one of the creators of Bolsa Família, the country should:

Update labor legislation and unburden the payroll of the poorest;

labor legislation and the payroll of the poorest; To offer professional qualification free;

free; ensure cooperation between governments, private initiative and civil society for productive inclusion.

In Paes de Barros’ reading, it is “kind of absurd” for the country to charge social contributions from the poorest workers.

2 of 2 Ricardo Paes de Barros, professor at Insper — Photo: Sérgio Castro/Estadão Content/Archive Ricardo Paes de Barros, professor at Insper — Photo: Sérgio Castro/Estadão Content/Archive

“What is the meaning of a worker who earns a minimum wage or his employer pay contributions to Social Security or to the S System?” asks the Insper professor. “You should fully relieve these workers, so that the cost of labor is lower to increase the demand for their work and, consequently, raise these people’s wages.”

A second point raised by Paes de Barros is to guarantee the continuous training of workers, supported by the government, while they are employed: “The worker can decide with the company what the next step in his professional progression will be.”

Finally, he says that there must be great coordination involving the federal, state, municipal governments, the private sector and civil society so that the productive inclusion of workers can take place.

“Much of the inclusion of the poorest depends on local action”, says the Insper professor. “The only way to make the intermediation of labor is to have a service at the end.”

In this scenario, municipalities would have the responsibility to identify areas with potential to guarantee employment, and the federal government would be responsible for allocating resources.

In early September, the Senate rejected an interim measure that created flexible rules for hiring young people and had programs aimed at first job and professional qualification.

Senate rejects proposal that created programs with flexible rules for hiring young people