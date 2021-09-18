Brazil registers 467 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours; moving average remains above 500

O Brazil registered 467 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Friday, 17. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 546, below the 586 notified the day before, but still above the level of 400 that it maintained the week before.

This Friday, the number of new infections notified was 35,140. In total, Brazil has 589,744 deaths and 21,102,536 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20 18 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo registered 133 new deaths by covid in the last 24 hours. No other state surpassed the 100 deaths mark in the period.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 11,202 new cases and 333 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,080,219 people infected and 589,573 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.