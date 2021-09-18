Brazil registers 467 deaths; total approaches 590 thousand

Brazil registered 467 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of deaths is close to 590 thousand — today it reached 589,744. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 546 people died from the disease in the last seven days, which indicates a stable trend of -10% compared to 14 days ago. This is already the third day in a row of stability, although the indicator has been above 500 for four days after having passed six down.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, Rio de Janeiro did not update the data on cases and deaths before 8 pm due to a notification problem in the system.

São Paulo, in turn, registered an atypical number of cases for the second day due to an update in its balance sheets. Today’s state records refer to cases that were reported between March and July of this year.

Eight states and the Federal District had a drop in the moving average of deaths, while 15 had stability. Minas Gerais, Rondônia and Piauí showed an acceleration trend.

For the second day, the Midwest and Northeast dropped (-35% and -24% respectively), while the others remained stable: North (-6%), Southeast (-5%) and South (0%).

In the last 24 hours, 35,140 new cases of the disease were also registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,102,536 diagnoses have been made.

Rondônia revised its data and therefore the number of deaths registered today was negative. Amapá has not had any deaths since 20:00 yesterday.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-15%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-10%)

São Paulo: stable (-10%)

North region

Tocantins: stable (-4%)

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-11%)

Pernambuco: stable (-9%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (-5%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-30%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-15%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-51%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-12%)

Santa Catarina: stable (0%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 333 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 589,573 deaths across the country.

According to data reported by the folder, there were 11,202 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 21,080,219 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,180,106 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 310,540 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.