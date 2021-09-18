Brazil starts planting the new soybean crop at prices 30% higher than…

The week was marked by the beginning of the planting of soybean 2021/22 in the largest producer state in Brazil, Mato Grosso, with the end of the sanitary vacuum. The beginning of the field work takes place with very high prices for Brazilian producers, offering good business opportunities and with demand giving good signs to an offer that could be the largest in history. Thus, not only the sowing was highlighted, but also a recovery in the pace of oilseed sales, both in the old and new crops.

A year ago, on September 15, 2020, soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade were about 30% lower, with November worth US$ 9.91, against the close of this Friday (17) in US $12.84, accumulating a 29.57% gain. May, a reference for the Brazilian crop, was worth US$ 9.96, while the last trading session closed at US$ 12.97, up 30.22%.

This difference, combined with a dollar in line with the level of the same period last year – when it was R$ 5.28 on September 15 of last year and, impressively, the same value this Friday – and also higher premiums than that a year ago, the indicatives for soybeans in the ports of Brazil were also higher and, consequently, more attractive to the Brazilian soybean grower.

At the Paranaguá terminal, soybeans from the 2021/22 harvest tested a range of R$162.00 to R$163.00 per bag this weekend, according to Brandalizze Consulting, against references of R$119.00 in the same period last year. For available soybeans, the difference is also significant. On September 15 of last year, the deals were at around R$ 135.00 per bag and this year they tested levels of up to R$ 178.00 this week this week. Increase of 31.85%.

The Cepea indicator for soybeans, in the same period of comparison, rose 28.78%, from R$133.69 to R$172.16 per bag.

“Liquidity in the soy market grew again, especially in national ports. This is because the appreciation of the dollar against the real attracted importers and encouraged producers to negotiate lots, especially those of the 2020/21 crop. In this scenario, soy prices reacted “, explained the Cepea researchers in a note on Monday (17).

And this better liquidity meant that the week ended with the sale of 15 million bags of soybeans, with volumes from the old and new harvests.

DEMAND: BRAZIL X USA

China bought more than 10 ships of Brazilian soybeans for October shipment – in addition to what it has also bought from the new crop – given the logistical problems still faced by the US and even in the face of very high prices. Likewise, this week, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported two cancellations of soybean purchases – one from the Asian nation and the other from undisclosed destinations – and, subsequently, two more purchases by the Chinese which totaled 264,000 tons for undisclosed destinations.

The movement, on the one hand, gave room to the advance of prices in Brazil and, on the other, helped to pressure the prices of the commodity on the Chicago Stock Exchange, even if only occasionally.

For Victor Martins, analyst at Hedge Point Global Markets, this washout movement of American soy sales for coverage with Brazilian soy, despite drawing the market’s attention, needs to consider some points that led the market to simply “ignore” these cancellations.

“The first point that we should note is regarding the conditions of these negotiations, since this operation was an “inhouse” negotiation by the trading (internal renegotiation) and with optional origin. That is, since the reason for covering this volume is due to incapacity American logistics to offer soybeans through the Gulf, operations here in Brazil were fixed with optional origin, which allows the exporter to again cancel these purchases in Brazil, and cover this volume with American soybeans, if the logistics occur in time given the terms of This movement is already beginning to take shape due to the incentive of the port operators given the elevation margins, which are very profitable, which also reflect on the movement of soybean Basis in the American interior”, explains Martins.

In addition, Martins also highlights the fact that Brazilian soybean prices are very high. “Posts traded at levels up to $4.30 a bushel above CBOT (cost and freight China), 50 cents a bushel higher than a position offered by PNW (Pacific ports).”

Thus, “these high premiums paid on Brazilian soybeans show that China is really not concerned with margins, but with guaranteeing supply, paying a high premium to guarantee this shipment within October/21”. And with that, even as Martins explains, the picture that emerges is one of Chinese demand that is increasingly concentrated and dependent on American soybeans – as it needs to meet its crushing industries that see their bran stocks falling and accelerating the need for raw material – “which may bring strong purchase demand in the US within the next few weeks, as soon as logistics are resumed.”

BRAZILIAN OFFER

On the other hand, Brazilian soybean planting starts with good prospects, despite some risks and exposures, and may even result in first harvests, which may already appear at the end of this year in parts of Mato Grosso.

According to the manager of Agricultural Defense at Aprosoja MT, Jerusa Rech, the association estimates production in the state of 37 million tons. According to his reports, the west of the state registers the best weather conditions and that is why it was the first to start in sowing 2021/22 and that the harvest could even start at the end of this year.

Likewise, the Bom Futuro group, one of the largest in the country, brought a report to the market this week, also recording the beginning of planting and a considerable increase in area of ​​almost 3% to 313,000 hectares cultivated with soybeans.

Data from the IMEA (Mato-Grossense Institute of Agricultural Economics) show that 0.28% of the soybean area has already been planted in Mato Grosso, against 0.26% for the past crop and 0.23% average for the last five years.

In Paraná, the second largest oilseed producing state in the country, planting work has also started, since the sanitary void ended there on the 10th.

“In January, Brazil will be competitive again if everything goes well with the harvest,” summarizes market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities, on the role that the country should intensify in global soy production this season. Review the full interview:

All eyes are now turned to the climate in the country’s producing regions. According to information from INMET (National Institute of Meteorology), climate models begin to indicate a change in the drought scenario for Central Brazil from the 25th, with the gradual arrival of rains. However, irregular rainfall is still expected, requiring the producer to continue monitoring the scenario to ensure ideal conditions for planting.

There is also a forecast that a La Niña could operate in the country during October and even if it is short-lived, it could affect the rainfall regime, which is another point of attention for this new crop.

The 2021/22 season begins with good prospects for prices, demand and, consequently, remunerative business for Brazilian soybean farmers. However, the costs around 30% higher this season – mainly driven by fertilizers – and the climatic uncertainties leave producers a little more exposed and, consequently, more cautious.

Thus, marketing does not advance at the same pace as last year, despite the good margins that soybean prices still offer. The important thing now is to have the information on the price-forming variables aligned and with the tools to protect your profit up to date and in accordance with its management.