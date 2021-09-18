Brazilian immigrant dies abandoned in the US desert while crossing, says newspaper | World

New Mexico state border agents found this week the body of a Brazilian who was trying to smuggle into the United States, reported the newspaper “Deming Headlight” on Friday (17).

The victim’s family confirmed to the newspaper “O Globo” that her name is Lenilda dos Santos, 49 years old. According to the family’s account, she crossed the US-Mexico border but stayed behind, without water or food in the desert, because she was tired. The group would have promised they would come back to help her, but that didn’t happen.

Right now, it’s still summer in the Northern Hemisphere, and temperatures in the New Mexico desert can reach 40°C.

Lenilda was still able to communicate with her family via cell phone messages, including location sharing. She stopped responding, and then the family turned to authorities in New Mexico, a state in the southwest of the United States, for help.

Brazilian group is detained in Arizona

The news of Lenilda’s death comes at a time of new attention focused on the Mexican and US borders, with more apprehensions of migrants trying to illegally enter American soil.

On Thursday morning, a group of 140 Brazilians was arrested in the state of Arizona. Security cameras caught the entrance of this group, and border guards stopped the crossing.

According to local authorities, border agents have encountered more than 600 migrants a day, an increase of more than 2,000% over last year.