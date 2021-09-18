Brazilian woman who died while crossing was abandoned by friends, says brother – Nacional

The nursing technician Lenilda dos Santos, 50 years old (photo: Reproduction/GoFundMe) Pessimism about the future of Brazil is one of the main reasons that lead Brazilians to seek new beginnings in other countries. It was the case of nursing technician Lenilda dos Santos, 50 years old, who after separating from her husband, decided to try a new life in U.S. The Brazilian did not resist the crossing, however, and was found dead in a desert area in the New Mexico (USA), this week, after days of searching. She lets two daughters.

According to reports, Lenilda was trying to enter the country with three childhood friends and another person who would guide the group along the way. The crossing started on a Monday (9/6/9), at 4 am, and, throughout the journey, the Brazilian used to send news to the family through messages and their location. At one point, however, the daughter realized that Lenilda’s cell phone was not changing location and that she had stopped responding to messages.

Lenilda’s brother, Leci Pereira, stated that, until that moment, the family had not imagined that the group of friends had abandoned the Brazilian woman. In one of the last contacts she had with her family, she informed her that she could no longer stand walking and that she had decided to stop, but that the group moved on, promising to come back to rescue her. Very thirsty and hot, the next day, she decided to walk a little further to try to catch up with the members, but she was unsuccessful.

The Brazilian’s family members began to worry and asked for help from friends and Brazilians in the United States. The Brazilian Kleber Vilanova, who lives in Ohio and has a business that works in the area of ​​immigration, reinforced the requests for search operations in the desert to the police. He created a campaign on GoFundMe to carry out the transfer of the Brazilian’s body.

“The people she was traveling with thought of themselves. They must have thought they couldn’t call the Border Patrol to tell them she was there, because then the police could get to them. I think that was their thinking, they didn’t want to be imprisoned,” comments Vilanova.

Lenilda’s brother appeals to the Brazilian authorities to prevent citizens from making the crossing. “We want the story to reverberate for this to end. Our country has to do something to prevent such stories from repeating themselves. She went to build another kind of dream for her, but I want to leave a warning so that other people do not take this path, and that the (Brazilian) authorities are preventing this. May our country be better. Brazil is over,” he says.

